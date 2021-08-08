Cardinals-Royals in rain delay, play will resume at 6:50 p.m.

The Cardinals-Royals game has been delayed by rain with the score tied 5-5 in the ninth inning.

The Royals, though, have runners on second and third with no one out after a leadoff single by Hanser Alberto off Alex Reyes and then a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw into center field when he tried to get the runner at second. Pitching coach Mike Maddux came out to talk to Reyes, and while he was out there, the deluge came. The tarp was actually being put on the field while the conversation on the mound was going on.

The Cardinals trailed 5-1 going into the seventh inning before they scored a run there to cut the lead to 5-2 and then got three runs in the eighth, set up by Royals reliever (and ex-Cardinal) Greg Holland who let three of the four batters he faced get on on a single, a walk and a hit batter. Scott Barlow then came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to Dylan Carlson, a single by Goldschmidt and another by Nolan Arenado. With the go-ahead run on third, Tyler O'Neill struck out to end the inning.

The Cardinals will have Tommy Edman, Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong due up in the ninth.

Knizner starts