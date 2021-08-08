Cardinals-Royals in rain delay, play will resume at 6:50 p.m.

The Cardinals-Royals game has been delayed by rain with the score tied 5-5 in the ninth inning.
The Royals, though, have runners on second and third with no one out after a leadoff single by Hanser Alberto off Alex Reyes and then a bunt that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt threw into center field when he tried to get the runner at second. Pitching coach Mike Maddux came out to talk to Reyes, and while he was out there, the deluge came. The tarp was actually being put on the field while the conversation on the mound was going on.
The Cardinals trailed 5-1 going into the seventh inning before they scored a run there to cut the lead to 5-2 and then got three runs in the eighth, set up by Royals reliever (and ex-Cardinal) Greg Holland who let three of the four batters he faced get on on a single, a walk and a hit batter. Scott Barlow then came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to Dylan Carlson, a single by Goldschmidt and another by Nolan Arenado. With the go-ahead run on third, Tyler O'Neill struck out to end the inning.
The Cardinals will have Tommy Edman, Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong due up in the ninth.
Knizner starts
Andrew Knizner will start at catcher on Sunday for the Cardinals as the Cardinals look for a sweep of their weekend series with the Royals. It's a rest day for Molina, coming on a day game after a night game with an off day on Monday. Molina has started nine of the previous 10 games.
Jon Lester starts for the Cardinals, with Kris Bubic going for the Royals.
The Cardinals have set up their rotation for the start of the Pittsburgh series that begins on Tuesday. J.A. Happ will go on Tuesday and Adam Wainwright on Wednesday. Thursday is listed as TBA, with Jack Flaherty the leading candidate. Manager Mike Shildt said they were waiting on word on how Flaherty came out of his rehab start on Friday and whether he was good to hit or if they should hold him out until the game, with a designated hitter, on Friday in Kansas City. Shildt said official word won't come till Tuesday. If Flaherty doesn't go Thursday, he'll go Friday and Wade LeBlanc will go Thursday.
The lineups:
Cardinals
1. Dylan Carlson rf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O'Neill lf
5. Tommy Edman 2b
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Andrew Knizner c
9. Jon Lester p
Royals
1. Whit Merrifield 2b
2. Nicky Lopez ss
3. Salvador Perez c
4. Carlos Santana 1b
5. Hunter Dozier rf
6. Edward Olivares lf
7. Michael A. Taylor cf
8. Hanser Alberto 3b
9. Kris Bubic p
Tidbits
A win would give the Cardinals their first series sweep since June 28-30, when they swept three from Arizona.
Luis Garcia became the 13th Cardinal pitcher to get a win this season, which had been the fewest number of pitchers with a win in the majors. They're now tied with Baltimore and Texas. The Giants lead the majors with 20 different pitchers with wins.
Jon Lester has a 1.84 ERA against the Royals, the lowest among all pitchers in major-league history with 75 innings or more. But Lester has not faced them in nearly seven years, since Aug. 12, 2014 when he was with the A's.