Cardinals seek spark with new mix in outfield while Hudson goes for encore vs. Reds

The Cardinals' outfielders have hit 17 homers.

Marcell Ozuna has hit 14 for Atlanta.

The outfield has a combined .676 OPS, and only three teams in baseball are getting less from three positions are supposed to provide some of the most. They bottom four:

Cardinals .676

Texas .629

Cleveland .560

Pittsburgh .528

Edman has helped elevate the outfield production by moving to one of the corner positions to free up third base for Matt Carpenter to play and getting Brad Miller into the lineup at DH. Both are starting Saturday at those spots. Lane Thomas, Tyler O'Neill, and Bader have been been rotating in and out of the lineup as manager Mike Shiltd looks for an outfielder or two to halt and catch fire. Carlson has been optioned out to the alternate-site camp because he wasn't getting playing time, and then within a few hours the team brought back Dean who now gets playing time.

The schedule is running out of time, so it appears that the lineup is running out of patience for production.