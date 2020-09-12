Cardinals seek spark with new mix in outfield while Hudson goes for encore vs. Reds

The only team in the majors that regularly bats its outfielders in the bottom three spot of the lineup, the Cardinals are shuffling the available ingredients again in hopes of finding a catalyst for better chemistry.
Austin Dean, back with the team after several weeks in Springfield, Mo., to recover from the coronavirus and regain his timing, will make his first start of the season.
He and Tommy Edman, a regular now in right field, will flank Harrison Bader.
That's two different outfielders from Friday's lineup.
The lineup that produced two hits and one run scored on a groundout.
An anchor on the Cardinals' offense this season has been their search for production from the outfield, traditionally a locale of power and OPS. The Cardinals have gotten a lot of glove from their outfielders, with rookie Dylan Carlson leading the group in Defensive Runs Saved, Tyler O'Neill playing left field well above average for the position, and Harrison Bader during Harrison Bader things. But without Dexter Fowler as the tent pole to elevate the rest, the offense from the outfield has sagged.
As a group, the Cardinals' outfielders are hitting .216/.294/.383. That average ranks 27th in baseball, and their slugging percentage is only a bit higher at 26th in the majors.
The Cardinals' outfielders have hit 17 homers.
Marcell Ozuna has hit 14 for Atlanta.
The outfield has a combined .676 OPS, and only three teams in baseball are getting less from three positions are supposed to provide some of the most. They bottom four:
- Cardinals .676
- Texas .629
- Cleveland .560
- Pittsburgh .528
Edman has helped elevate the outfield production by moving to one of the corner positions to free up third base for Matt Carpenter to play and getting Brad Miller into the lineup at DH. Both are starting Saturday at those spots. Lane Thomas, Tyler O'Neill, and Bader have been been rotating in and out of the lineup as manager Mike Shiltd looks for an outfielder or two to halt and catch fire. Carlson has been optioned out to the alternate-site camp because he wasn't getting playing time, and then within a few hours the team brought back Dean who now gets playing time.
The schedule is running out of time, so it appears that the lineup is running out of patience for production.
There hasn't been an outfielder in Fowler's absence who has made the Cardinals decision for them as they consider what they'll need to augment the offense this offseason -- or how to jump start it in the final weeks of this season.
The lineup has one wrinkle left unexplained as of yet by the team: Matt Wieters is starting at catcher. There will be an update this evening.
UPDATE: With a day game Sunday and then multiple doubleheaders during a three-day stay in Milwaukee, Molina is getting a break Saturday, as planned by the team.
Dakota Hudson held the Reds to one run in seven innings when last he faced them, earlier this month at Great American Ball Park. That night Hudson had the best feel yet for a slider, and he was able to play it off of his sinker to outfit his usual groundball-getting style with swings and misses for strikeouts.
Here are the lineups for Saturday's game at Busch:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Carpenter, 3B
7. Dean, LF
8. Wieters, C
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP (2-2, 3.19)
REDS
1. Akiyama, LF
2. Castellanos, RF
3. Votto, 1B
4. Suarez, 3B
5. Goodwin, CF
6. Galvis, 2B
7. Aquino, DH
8. Barnart, C
9. Farmer, SS
Starting pitcher: Tejay Antone, RHP (0-1, 2.49)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage of the game. Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel and sports columnist Ben Frederickson will also have coverage from the memorial service for Cardinals legend Lou Brock. That was held Saturday morning in the St. Louis area, and a procession went by Busch Stadium for a wreath-laying at Brock's statue.
