Cardinals 'send a message' to Padres in 7-4 first-game victory in wild-card series

A Cardinals offense that, at best, had been erratic this year, ambushed San Diego starter Chris Paddack and his fastball, putting up four runs in the first inning, two of them on a homer by Paul Goldschmidt, and two more in the third at San Diego on Wednesday. Then, when the offense stalled until the ninth, the Cardinals' bullpen and defense took over to preserve a 7-4 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the best-of-three National League wild-card series.

Adam Wainwright will start on Thursday at Petco Park as the Cardinals try to wrap up the series and then play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in the division series next week in Arlington, Texas.

Paul DeJong, who was on base five times, said, "We're right where want to be, as far as this first game. We showed them that we're ready to play and we sent a message."

Yadier Molina had three hits for the Cardinals, giving him 98 for 99 postseason games, and scored two runs. DeJong had two hits, two walks and was hit by a pitch. But the Cardinals’ best player may have been rookie Dylan Carlson, who became the first player to have two hits, score two runs, walk twice and have a double in his first postseason game. All this while batting cleanup for only the second time as a major leaguer.