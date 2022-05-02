Cardinals send lefty Naughton to Memphis, designate reliever Brooks to shrink roster

The Cardinals met Major League Baseball's deadline to shrink the roster by electing, for the moment, to maintain their bench and reduce the size and length of their bullpen.

To reach 26 on the active roster, down from 28, the Cardinals designated right-hander Aaron Brooks for assignment and optioned lefty Packy Naughton to Class AAA Memphis. The move with Brooks means possibly losing the right-handed long reliever on waivers to any of the teams that are dealing with COVID-19-related moves and are in need of pitching.

Brooks, 32, appeared in five games for the Cardinals and pitched 9 1/3 innings. He allowed three home runs to give him a bloated 7.71 ERA. The Cardinals signed the right-hander this past offseason to a minor-league contract, allowing him to return from South Korea and the KBO to get reps in the Cardinals' minor-league camp during the major-league lockout.

He did well enough in spring training to be one of the first auditioning players to be told he was on the major-league roster. That added him to the 40-man roster and assured that if the Cardinals decided to try and get him back to the minors at any point they would have to pass him through waivers. He could not be optioned.

If Brooks clears waivers, he'll be assigned to Triple-A Memphis.

Naughton, 26, made one appearance for the Cardinals and allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Cardinals do clear a spot on the 40-man roster with the move in addition to getting the active roster in size for Monday's noon game vs. Kansas City.

Influencing the Cardinals' decision coming out of Sunday's victory against Arizona was the need to carry an addition infielder as Tommy Edman recovers and rests after experiencing soreness in his hip flexor. The Cardinals could have opted to carry 14 pitchers on the 26-man roster for the next few weeks (and could return there in the near future), but with Brendan Donovan likely to see some time at second base Monday and perhaps on the road trip, they sided with keeping the left-handed hitting infielder active.

Donovan was out on the Busch Stadium field early Monday morning to take grounders at second with coach Stubby Clapp and shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

The next decision for the Cardinals is where to send Drew VerHagen. The right-hander went on the injured list with a hip impingement, and he is eligible to rejoin the active roster.

The Cardinals seem to be leaning toward a rehab assignment for the right-hander so that he can get some innings and results before rejoining the major-league bullpen and adding the length that might be lost with Brooks' departure.

Rescheduled after a rainout and then rescheduled again to three hours earlier to avoid more rain, here are the lineups for Monday's makeup game against the Royals.

KANSAS CITY

1. Edward Olivares, RF

2. Whit Merrifield, 2B

3. Andrew Benintendi, LF

4. Salvador Perez, C

5. Carlos Santana, 1B

6. Hunter Dozier, DH

7. Bobby Witt Jr., 3B

8. Michael A. Taylor, CF

9. Nicky Lopez, SS

CARDINALS

1. Harrison Bader, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Brendan Donovan, 2B

