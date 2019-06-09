CHICAGO — As if the Cardinals' use of the bullpen Saturday to cover leftover innings from starter Jack Flaherty wasn't revealing enough, a transaction Sunday further sets the stage for Michael Wacha's return to the rotation.
The Cardinals have had Wacha's start Monday in Miami in hard "pencil" all weekend, and the only caveat was whether he was needed in relief or not against the Cubs at Wrigley. When Flaherty left his start Saturday in the fourth inning, Wacha could have been used to shoulder a few of those extra innings. He wasn't. If there's a need for a long reliever Sunday night at Wrigley, Wacha would be available and ready to handle those innings as well.
He won't.
The Cardinals promoted starter Daniel Ponce de Leon on Sunday afternoon, and he will immediately be available for the club, if needed. Ponce de Leon was considered for Monday's start as an alternative if Wacha had to be used in relief. Instead, Ponce de Leon appears positioned for that role.
To make room on the active roster for Ponce de Leon, 27, the Cardinals optioned righthander Ryan Helsley to Class AAA Memphis.
Ponce de Leon is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts for Memphis. His most recent start was capped at three innings so he would be available to the major-league team at some point this week. He has struck out 47 and walked 30 in his 55 1/3 innings for the Redbirds, and his WHIP has inched above 1.40.
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Adam Wainwright, P
This article will be updated with lineups and coverage from the ballpark.