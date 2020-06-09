Cardinals set to draft seven players. . . but then what?

During a Zoom session conducted by Mozeliak and scouting director Randy Flores on Tuesday, Mozeliak acknowledged that the fact the minor league system won’t be as deep as before means the Cardinals won’t be signing as many players after the fifth round to $20,000 maximum contracts as they might have. They simply don't need that many players any more.

But Mozeliak added, “You still have to position the organization as a place of opportunity and so when you’re looking at the loss potentially of two minor-league teams next year, we want to make sure the players we do have get the same opportunity they may have gotten in years past. We want to make sure everybody has a path forward, if possible."

And how many players are going to want to sign for that modest sum anyway, if they have college as an option?

“I would imagine you’re going to have a small, select group that is willing to take that $20,000," said Mozeliak. "There’s just not an opportunity to go start your career. Some players are just going to have their make their own decision on staying in college or going to college versus trying to begin a professional career.”

Flores, who will be conducting his fifth draft, said that “college juniors are facing a landscape that’s never happened."