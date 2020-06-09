Cardinals set to draft seven players. . . but then what?

The Cardinals will make one pick on Wednesday night and six more on Thursday night in the annual June amateur baseball draft. Historically, many of the draft picks from what ordinarily is a 40-round process, sign quickly and jet off to Jupiter, Fla., for some workouts and then are assigned to teams in the minor league system.
This year, with no agreement in place between owners and players, the draft will be only five rounds, with the Cardinals having a couple of compensatory selections. If and when these players sign, their first affiliate may well be the team in Limbo.
John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations. said the draft picks’ next site “is still a TBD. When you think about our entire minor league system. . . it’s not getting an opportunity to develop. So I would imagine if everything stays the course, I think you are going to see that happen with this draft class.
“Now, if we do end up with an agreement there could be a small camp that is open (in Jupiter) so maybe somebody from this year’s draft class could join. We don’t know the answer but we haven’t ruled that out yet.”
Regardless of the likely cancellation of the minor league system, Mozeliak envisions potentially losing two affiliates as MLB tries to shrink the overall minor league operation by as many as 40 teams for next year. One likely to go is rookie-league Johnson City, a longtime member of the Cardinals’ system. The other could be State College, Pa., a short-season Class A club.
During a Zoom session conducted by Mozeliak and scouting director Randy Flores on Tuesday, Mozeliak acknowledged that the fact the minor league system won’t be as deep as before means the Cardinals won’t be signing as many players after the fifth round to $20,000 maximum contracts as they might have. They simply don't need that many players any more.
But Mozeliak added, “You still have to position the organization as a place of opportunity and so when you’re looking at the loss potentially of two minor-league teams next year, we want to make sure the players we do have get the same opportunity they may have gotten in years past. We want to make sure everybody has a path forward, if possible."
And how many players are going to want to sign for that modest sum anyway, if they have college as an option?
“I would imagine you’re going to have a small, select group that is willing to take that $20,000," said Mozeliak. "There’s just not an opportunity to go start your career. Some players are just going to have their make their own decision on staying in college or going to college versus trying to begin a professional career.”
Flores, who will be conducting his fifth draft, said that “college juniors are facing a landscape that’s never happened."
But he also said “it’s balancing an empathy for those college juniors with what’s going on in the world around us. I hope those college juniors who have to navigate that situation remain hopeful that if you’re good enough, if you persevere and if you’re lucky, you’ll get our opportunity eventually, just like I did.”
Flores made it to the majors after being a 21st round pick in 1997.
The draft will be conducted in Zoom fashion. Flores and Mozeliak will be at Busch Stadium but Flores said the energy of having all the scouts in the room would be lacking.
“The chemistry will feel very similar to every other draft. It will be missing 50-plus people in the seats observing those decisions,” he said.
All the while, Mozeliak prepares for a second spring training at Busch Stadium when and if the owners and players reach some sort of agreement. The “when” seems more likely than the “if” but when does the “when” happen?
“The best lesson,” said Mozeliak, “is not to speculate on what may or may not happen. I pay attention to what is said. Unfortunately, I wish I had better news to report. As of right now, I don’t know. The way I would approach it is that I’m hopeful. I’m optimistic. But I don’t know the answer.”
In anticipation of more organized workouts beginning here soon, outfielder Harrison Bader has come back to St. Louis from Florida, Mozeliak said. Bader joins infielders Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman and pitchers Adam Wainwright and “KK” Kim on site.
