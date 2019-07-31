With less than an hour remaining before the trade deadline, the Cardinals have pulled off a deal that usually would wait until August.
The Cardinals have traded Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers, multiple sources have told The Post-Dispatch. Gyorko was moved to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, and the Cardinals pulled him back from a planned rehab assignment. A source told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that they were looking to trade the infielder and that it was unlikely he'd finish Wednesday in the organization.
With cash likely being involved in this deal, it must be approved by the commissioner's office, and that would explain why there hasn't been confirmation on what the Cardinals are getting in return.
Gyorko has not played since June 7. He has missed time with lower back trouble, a calf strain, and then wrist surgery.
The versatile infielder hit 30 homers in his first season with the Cardinals and 50 over his first two, but he's had his role on the team nudged to the peripheral of the roster with the emergence of Yairo Munoz and Tommy Edman this season. Gyorko is in the final guaranteed year of an extension he signed with San Diego for a trade, after the 2015 season, to the Cardinals.
The Padres are picking up $5 million of his $13 million salary this season.
If baseball still allowed waiver deals after July 31, Gyorko would have moved in August after he cleared waivers and after he had proven his health during a minor-league rehab stint. The hard deadline of 3 p.m. St. Louis time Wednesday has pushed these deals earlier into the season.
This story will be updated.