With less than an hour remaining before Wednesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Cardinals pulled off a deal that usually would wait until August.
The Cardinals traded infielder Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for lefthanded reliever Tony Cingrani, 30, and minor-league righthander Jeffry Abreu, 19. The Dodgers also received cash considerations.
Gyorko was moved to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, and the Cardinals pulled him back from a planned rehab assignment. A source told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday that they were looking to trade the infielder and that it was unlikely he'd finish Wednesday in the organization.
Gyorko has not played since June 7. He has missed time with lower back trouble, a calf strain, and then wrist surgery.
He is eligible to come off the 60-day IL after the Cardinals visit Dodger Stadium next week for a three-game series.
The versatile infielder hit 30 homers in his first season with the Cardinals in 2016 and 50 over his first two, but he's had his role on the team nudged to the peripheral of the roster with the emergence of Yairo Munoz and Tommy Edman this season. Gyorko is in the final guaranteed year of an extension he signed with San Diego for a trade, after the 2015 season, to the Cardinals.
The Padres are picking up $5 million of his $13 million salary this season.
If baseball still allowed waiver deals after July 31, Gyorko would have moved in August after he cleared waivers and after he had proven his health during a minor-league rehab stint. The hard deadline of 3 p.m. St. Louis time Wednesday has pushed these deals earlier into the season.
Cingrani, a veteran of seven major-league seasons, is on the 60-day injured list (shoulder surgery) and has not pitched this season. Formerly with the Cincinnati Reds, Cingrani has a career record of 12-22 with a 4.01 earned-run average in 164 games.
Abreu is 2-0 with a 4.66 ERA in six games this season for the Arizona Rookie League Dodgers.
