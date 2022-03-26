Cardinals sign reliever Parker to minor-league deal

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he was leaning toward keeping 15 pitchers on his opening-day roster of 28 players and now he has one more to consider.

Righthander Blake Parker, a 36-year-old who has 16 wins and 34 saves while performing mostly as a setup man in nine seasons with seven clubs, joined Cardinals camp as a non-roster invite on a minor league deal Saturday. Parker has struck out 383 batters in 345 1/3 innings and manager Oliver Marmol said, “He adds depth to what we’re doing. He’s been a guy who’s been around the league and we’re going to take a peek at him over the next couple of weeks.”

Parker appeared in 47 games with Cleveland last season, compiling a 2-1 record with a 3.09 earned run average. He also has been with the Chicago Cubs, Seattle, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota and Philadelphia.

Lefthander Steven Matz will start for the Cardinals against the Miami Marlins. Catcher Yadier Molina, rounding into form, will take swings in some minor-league games Saturday and Sunday before making his spring debut on Monday here.

Among the regulars, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado will be in the lineup Saturday.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson rf

6. Lars Nootbaar cf

7. Edmundo Sosa ss

8. Andrew Knizner c

9. Juan Yepez dh

LH Steven Matz p

