Cardinals slip past Rockies 5-4 in unconventional fashion

The Colorado Rockies almost never win here. Since June of 2009, the Rockies have lost 33 of their past 39 games at Busch Stadium. But none probably left a worse taste in their mouths than Tuesday night’s 5-4 triumph by the Cardinals, who didn’t put a ball in play with a full swing in the ninth inning but didn’t really have to.

After Nos. 8 and 9 hitters Andrew Knizner and Lars Nootbaar both coaxed full-count walks from Dinelson Lamet, who is known to have some control issues, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol summoned Dylan Carlson for a brief conference at the dugout. Marmol told Carlson that if he saw something in the way the Rockies’ infield defense was aligned “to go ahead and be an athlete."

“They were running a certain bunt play where the pitcher is going to have to field the ball,” said Carlson. “I was trying to get something firm, to make the third baseman field it or get it past the pitcher.

“At that point, you’re just trying to sacrifice. It’s not about you getting on first. That’s a benefit. Getting those guys to second and third was the big thing.”

Carlson bunted toward the right of Lamet, who fielded the ball but threw off balance and wide to first. So the Cardinals, who had lost a 3-0 lead earlier in the game, had the bases loaded with nobody out. Tyler O’Neill was up, with meal tickets Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to follow.

They didn’t have to follow. For the second at-bat in succession, O’Neill was hit by a pitch on the left elbow guard, and though oft hurt this season, he painlessly forced in the winning run as the Cardinals raised their home record to 36-12 against the National League West since 2019, moving to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season.

“We’re a team that can games in a lot of different ways,” said Carlson. “Pitching, defense, we can slug with teams, beat you with singles, base running, all the little things.”

For instance, Marmol hasn’t ordered the sacrifice bunt much this season and, in fact, generally abhors it. The Cardinals still have only three as Carlson was credited with a hit. The hit by pitch generally isn’t part of the game plan either.

The Rockies had brought in an outfielder to serve as a fifth infielder, although there turned out to be no need for that.

“I got a little lucky there,” said O’Neill. “I was a little wild out there (with his swings earlier in the at-bat). See a good pitch to hit and I ended up getting hit.

“Baseball’s a crazy sport. It’s got so many unpredictable outcomes. It’s about staying ready for that moment. An RBI the hard way, for sure,” he said.

Discussing the bunt attempt by Carlson, Marmol said, “If they were crashing there, Carlson would go ahead and pull back and swing. But we felt pretty good about laying it down there. The reality of it is that he’s not the best version of himself right now from the left side, and we felt our best chance was to bunt (the runners) over."

O’Neill could be said to have had four hits — two off his arm, two off his bat. His best contact may have come in the first inning, when he hit a deep fly to right.

“Classic ‘F-9,’" joked O’Neill, referring to scoring parlance.

Marmol has been saying that the Cardinals need O’Neill to be something of the hitter he was last season, when he had 34 homers and had a.912 OPS.

“I stick by that,” said Marmol. “Tyler O’Neill’s going to have to step up and take some big at-bats for us and drive in some runs and get on base in order for this offense to be what it needs to be. So we’ve got to count on him.”

Good to hear, said O’Neill.

“I really appreciate Oli saying that,” O’Neill said. In 2021, he said, “I definitely revealed the player that I am. That is the player I am.”

The Cardinals’ hitting star was Paul Goldschmidt, who hit his 29th homer and drove in three runs. The home run was his 100th as a Cardinal in his four seasons here (he had 209 in Arizona) and certainly one of his highest as it barely cleared the wall in left.

“I didn't know if I got under it too much,” he said. "I was just kind of hoping that it would get out. It barely did, but it counts.

“I had no idea how many homers I had. I hadn't thought about it at all. But yeah, that seems fast. But it wasn't like a goal or anything like that. Just trying to do my job, but a pretty cool milestone.

“I’ll try to hit more,” said Goldschmidt, who also drove in a run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

The inning began with a single by Yadier Molina, who has 2,149 hits for his career, one behind St. Louisan and Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for fifth place among players who were primarily catchers.

The pitching stars were starter Jose Quintana, who pitched five hitless innings before the Rockies got four successive singles in the sixth, and Jordan Hicks, who bailed out Quintana from a bases-loaded, no-out spot, allowing just one run to score.

Quintana never has had a no-hitter, but he said he knew he had one going.

“I got that feeling after the fourth,” he said. “For some reason, I saw the scoreboard, and I said, ‘That’s fun. I want to keep doing that.”'

He said had a no-hitter into the eighth while he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox seven or eight years ago. It ended in a broken-bat hit off a slider by Hall of Famer David Ortiz of Boston.

Rookie Wynton Bernard got the Rockies’ first hit, a solid single off the left foot and glove of Quintana to start the sixth.

“I need to catch that ball the next time,” Quintana said, smiling. “Get ready like an infielder.”

Then came two ground singles and a bloop hit. Marmol turned to Hicks with All-Star C.J. Cron at the plate.

“I understand what was happening in the game,” Quintana said. “We got the game on the line. So the best thing we can do is get the first game in the series. But if I throw the ball like that and I get soft contact, I know I can get outs, so that’s good.”

Hicks fanned Cron on an 83.7 mph slider, his slower one of the two he possesses, and then induced two force-out grounders.

But Hicks was allowed to go another inning, which Marmol had indicated he might not do after recent problems when Hicks has gone past one frame. Hicks allowed a scratch single and issued a walk before Marmol brought in left-hander Packy Naughton, who served up a go-ahead double to left-handed-batting Charlie Blackmon to put the Rockies ahead, briefly, in the seventh.

The Cardinals’ starters have held the opposition to two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts, and Quintana has done it three consecutive times since coming from Pittsburgh. His curveball was his best weapon on Tuesday, and Quintana credited Molina for calling it.

“It’s a huge pitch for me right now,” said Quintana, who collected his 1,500th career strikeout along the way Tuesday.

“I get a lot of swing and miss, soft contact. As you know, they can see my arm when the ball goes to my hands right away, so when I start to get that feeling or when Yadi gets that feeling, we start to use a lot of curveballs. That pitch has helped me a lot this year.”

It is no secret that the Cardinals have won 10 of 13 games since Molina has returned from the injured list.

“I played against him for a really long time, and to finally get an opportunity to pitch to him is amazing,” said Quintana. “Everybody knows he’s a legend and really smart calling games. So I just follow him.”