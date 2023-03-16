JUPITER, Fla. — As their starting shortstop Tommy Edman returns from the World Baseball Classic and adjusts back to a spring training regimen, the Cardinals have encountered some unexpected hitches in the schedule for how the positions looks beyond him.

Paul DeJong, targeted for a ton of playing time while Edman was overseas playing second base for South Korea, remains out of the lineup as he addresses a sore lower back.

The discomfort is something he feels when fielding the ball, so DeJong has been able to continue workouts in the batting cage.

Already this spring the Cardinals have lost Jose Fermin (hamstring) to an injury and optioned him to minor-league camp. DeJong was slowed by arm concern and that limited his appearances at shortstop just as Edman left for Seoul, Korea and the tournament in Tokyo. All of that has freed up playing time for prospect Masyn Winn, who has rewritten the view of where he could start the season with a superb camp.

The Cardinals do not want his development to slow by rushing him to the majors to be Edman's backup.

That does leave them with the question: Edman's backup.

Into mix during drills and now into the lineup as an option is a Gold Glove-winning option. Brendan Donovan, who edged Edman for the first National League Gold Glove Award given to a utility fielder, will start Thursday afternoon at shortstop.

He started six games at shortstop this past season, his rookie year.

Donovan spent most of the summer bouncing around positions, handling third when Nolan Arenado got a break, handling first some, playing a lot of second base, and then moonlighting with 32 starts in the outfield. It was that versatility of positions played that vaulted him ahead of Edman for the Gold Glove Award.

Both were finalists. Edman got there with superb play in the middle infield and the highest combined total of Defensive Runs Saved by any middle infielder. Donovan did not challenge Edman's DRS, but what he did have was high scores at more positions, such as third base and in the outfield. The Gold Glove Award put an emphasis on number of positions played and played well, and that's where Donovan got the edge.

Donovan has been going through drills at shortstop throughout camp. During one of the early days on the main field, as the Cardinals worked on cutoffs and relays from the outfield, Donovan bounced around positions, including shortstop. He also has been handling the shortstop side of the base on double play practices.

Entering camp, the Cardinals began from the position that Donovan would be in the lineup and a candidate for the leadoff spot. The Cardinals pitted him against Nolan Gorman for the starting job at shortstop, and from the beginning they have stated — clearly, repeatedly — that Edman is the starting shortstop.

The Cardinals plan for Edman to return to the lineup by this weekend. That is also when they expect DeJong to be cleared for the field.

The squeeze will be on with two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season because Edman will get the priority for starts and at-bats at shortstop. DeJong's time in the field will be organized around that, and already he's been limited in the games to show his reworked swing.

Jack Flaherty will start for the Cardinals and could handle more than half of the game Thursday at Roger Dean Stadium.

The Cardinals have only the lefties competing for the bullpen roles listed as available after Flaherty, and the appearances could depend on where the Astros are in the lineup.

Which brings us to the lineups.

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, SS

2. Jordan Walker, LF

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Alec Burleson, DH

6. Taylor Motter, 1B

7. Kramer Robertson, 2B

8. Nathan Church, RF

9. Chase Pinder, CF

Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Also listed as available pitch: Anthony Misiewicz, LHP; Packy Naughton, LHP; Andrew Suarez, LHP; and Zack Thompson, LHP.

ASTROS

1. Meyers, RF

2. McCormick, CF

3. Bregman, 3B

4. Abreu, DH

5. Matijevic, 1B

6. Diaz, C

7. Adolph, LF

8. Hensley, SS

9. Dubon, 2B

Starting pitcher: Ronel Blanco, RHP

Check back throughout the day here at StlToday.com for coverage from the Cardinals game against the Astros. There will be expanded and exclusive coverage in the pages of Friday's Post-Dispatch with columnist Ben Frederickson and baseball writer Lynn Worthy at the keyboards. Plus, there will be the deluge of Dave Matter's Mizzou coverage from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.