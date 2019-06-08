CHICAGO — After the sugar rush of four runs in the first inning Saturday and the first real feel-good moment the Cardinals have had in five games at Wrigley Field this season, they crashed as hard and as completely as any of the previous losses.
Given an ideal start, they let the Cubs skate, unchecked.
By the end of the fourth inning and end of Jack Flaherty’s start, the Cubs had tied the game, and by the end of the sixth they had turned it into a rout. Another rout. Victor Caratini’s pinch-hit double cleared the bases to break a 4-4 tie and launch the Cubs toward a 9-4 against their rivals at the Friendly Confines. The loss was the Cardinals fifth in five tries at Wrigley this season, and it dropped them to 31-31 with 100 games remaining in the season. They have yet to find a way to escape the gravity of .500.
Cubs starter Jon Lester looked vulnerable in the first inning – and was – but the Cardinals did nothing against him afterward to fatten their lead. Lester retired the final 11 Cardinals he faced, and from the third inning through the eighth inning the Cardinals sent the minimum batters to the plate. They didn’t get a ball out of the infield in that span. It didn’t matter that Lester turned the ball over to the bullpen after the six innings. The Cardinals struggled against the relievers, too.
The Cardinals went three up, three down for five consecutive innings. The farthest they got the ball from home plate was a popup in foul territory to the third baseman.
When the Cardinals final did reach base -- in the ninth inning -- it was on a strikeout that couldn't be completed because of a passed ball.
Such congenial hosts, those Cubs, gifting bases.
Kyle Schwarber’s double in the sixth inning scored Caratini to further wide the Cubs’ lead, and in the seventh a sacrifice fly helped the Cubs continue to do what the Cardinals could not: add on.
The pitcher the Cardinals believe Flaherty can be and they increasingly need him to be this season is one that drains any drama out of games like Saturday.
Gifted a four-run lead before he threw a pitch, Flaherty had the chance to seize complete control of the game early – and didn’t. He walked the first batter he faced. He walked two of the first three batters he faced. It took Flaherty 16 pitches to get his first out of the game, and by his 19th pitch the Cubs had already cleaved the Cardinals’ lead in half. Javier Baez brought home a run on a groundout, and Willson Contreras laced a single for the Cubs’ second run of the inning. Jason Heyward mauled Flaherty’s 22nd pitch of the inning, but well foul. He lined out on Flaherty’s 26th pitch. What could have been a lockdown statement inning for the Cardinals and their starter was instead a laborious slog that lit the fuse of the Cubs’ lineup. It was similar to his start in Atlanta when an onrush of runs by the Cardinals was met with a long inning, laced with walks, by the righthander.
With the Cardinals holding a 4-2 lead when it was over, the first inning took 37 minutes to play. It would be hours before the Cardinals saw another run.
Plenty of time for the Cubs to rally.
Baez’s triple got the third run, and in the fourth inning Schwarber tied the game at the end of an 11-pitch at-bat that came to define Flaherty’s outing. Schwarber fouled off six pitches total, including five consecutive full-count pitches, before drilling the game-tying homer to right-center field. Throughout the game Flaherty lacked that finishing pitch to end such at-bats, to end innings, to end the Cubs’ chances.
For the first time in his career, Flaherty had a start without a strikeout. He had a relief appearance against the Cubs in 2017 that also featured no strikeouts. It lasted an inning. It’s the only relief appearance he’s had in the majors.
Lester, the lefty who saw the Cardinals rake him in a rout last season, had trouble finding the strike zone after the first batter of the game and when he two Cardinals didn’t have any trouble finding the seats. Four batters into the game, the Cardinals had a 3-0 lead. Six batters in, that lead had swollen to 4-0. With one out, Paul DeJong worked a walk, and Paul Goldschmidt followed with a line-drive single to center field. Lester fell behind 3-0 to Marcell Ozuna. The Cubs’ left a morsel of a fastball over the plate on the 3-0 pitch – and Ozuna was taking all the way. Taking it deep.
Ozuna unleashed a swing on Lester’s 90.2-mph pitch that gave the ball an exit velocity of 110 mph. Ozuna’s 17th home run of the season traveled an estimated 437 feet.
Two batters later, Harrison Bader cleared the left-field bleachers with a home run.
All of that happened in Lester’s first 16 pitches of the game. The other 84 went far better for the lefty. The Cardinals’ lineup, caught between gorging and starving, curled up in the warmth of the 4-0 lead and snoozed. Kolten Wong slashed a single against Lester in the first inning – and then the Cardinals went 18 batters without getting a ball out of the infield against the lefty. The Cardinals got an infield hit against Lester in the second and a runner on via error in the third, but otherwise nothing. Lester retired the final 11 batters he faced after the error.
He got a double play in there, too, so the final 11 Cardinals that the Cubs left faced in the game provided 12 outs for him.
***
Cardinals call up switch-hitting rookie Tommy Edman to replace Gyorko (sore back)
When the Cardinals wanted to get Matt Carpenter a break for his ailing, swollen right shin, they turned to Jedd Gyorko as the starter at third base, and he contributed a slick play to Friday's game.
Now that Gyorko has been shelved by a sore back, the Cardinals have had to reach a little farther from their clubhouse for a replacement.
Tommy Edman, a plucky switch-hitting infielder who had a solid spring training, has been promoted to the majors and added to the 40-man roster in time for Saturday night's game at Wrigley Field. Edman, 24, will be with the team by game time as Gyorko goes on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.
Edman has hit .305/.356/.513 for Class AAA Memphis this season, and the Stanford alum is capable of playing both middle infield positions.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Edman, the Cardinals designated pitcher Merandy Gonzalez for assignment. He'll pass through waivers and other teams will have a chance to claim him for their 40-man roster, as the Cardinals did earlier this season. Gonzalez, 23, had been on the Class AA Springfield roster and had a 6.75 ERA in 21 appearances as a reliever.
Here is the Cardinals' lineup:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Jack Flaherty, RHP
Here is the Cubs' lineup Flaherty will face Saturday:
1. Kyle Schwarber, LF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Javier Baez, SS
5. Willson Contreras, Cf
6. Jason Heyward, RF
7. David Bote, 2B
8. Albert Almora Jr., CF
9. Jon Lester, LHP
