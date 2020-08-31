Cardinals stand pat at trade deadline, keep rolling against Reds with DeJong grand slam, 7-5 win

CINCINNATI — For his first win of the season, Dakota Hudson did what so many of his peers on the pitching staff have with groundball after groundball, zero after zero, and, this time around, deeper into the game.
He just had more support to show for it.
Paul DeJong hit his first career grand slam to catapult the Cardinals and Hudson to a 7-5 victory Monday against Cincinnati at the Great American Ball Park. DeJong's four RBIs and Paul Goldschmidt's five time on base highlighted a second consecutive day with a pulse for the Cardinals' lineup after a week groping for production.
Goldschmidt had an RBI double for the Cardinals' first run. He scored the Cardinals' third run on Yadier Molina's sacrifice fly, and he took one of two two-out walks right ahead of DeJong to set up the grand slam.
Hudson (1-2) didn't need much at his back given what he had at his fingertips.
In his most complete start of the season so far, Hudson allowed only two balls out of the infield after the first inning. One went for a fly out, and the other for a double. Consecutive groundouts with a six-run lead allowed the Reds to turn that double into a run, and that was the only earned run the Cardinals got against Hudson.
He did not walk a batter. He struck out three and allowed four hits.
In the third inning, Hudson struck out the side in order. In the fifth, he retired all three Reds he faced, and did so on eight pitches. The final three were for a strikeout of No. 8 hitter Freddy Galvis.
Goldschmidt reached base five times in a game for the 21st time in his career. In 22 plate appearances against the Reds this season, he has reached base 15 times.
The Cardinals needed three pitchers to get the three outs in the ninth inning. That was mostly because of a matchup that worked out for them by bringing in Jake Woodford to face a righthanded hitter, and then an inning that went upside down on him. Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to bring Gio Gallegos into the game for the save.
He struck both batters he faced for his second save of the season.
***
DeJong's first career grand slam ousts Reds DeSclafani from game, launches Cardinals to 7-1 lead
The Cardinals offense that creaked for runs most of the past week, hunting and pecking for them and going innings and innings without them, has found a balm at Great American Small Park.
The Cardinals scored a run in each of the first three innings to take and build a lead.
That was all prelude.
Paul DeJong added the early exclamation point with a grand slam in the fourth inning to launch the Cardinals to a 7-1 lead. If you've read the headline on this update on the blog then you already know it's the first grand slam in the majors for DeJong. If not, it is the first grand slam in the majors for DeJong.
Paul Goldschmidt has been involved in three of the Cardinals' four scoring rallies. He doubled home their first run. He scored their third run after being hit by a pitch. He took a two-out walk two batters ahead of DeJong. Cleanup hitter Brad Miller followed with a walk to load the bases. DeJong capitalized and bounced DeSclafani from the game.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson struck out the side in the third inning. He allowed a run on two singles in the first inning.
The game hasn't been that close since.
***
Cardinals stick with status quo at trade deadline, ready for Reds and series of roster moves
The twin influences of so few games together as a team and the imminent need to reduce the numbers of players on their 40-man roster shaped the Cardinals approach to this year's trade deadline.
As the clock struck 3 p.m. St. Louis time Monday, the Cardinals remained status quo, with no trades made, according to a source.
They did continue the process of remaking their roster. The Cardinals added outfielder Lane Thomas to the active roster. To make room for the outfielder, the Cardinals optioned first baseman John Nogowski to the alternate-site camp. Thomas had to be added to the 40-man roster too as he came back from COVID-19, and to clear a spot there the Cardinals effectively ended lefty Ricardo Sanchez's season. He moves to the longterm injury list with forearm and elbow pain.
Cincinnati made arguably the biggest splash in the division by fortifying its bullpen with the addition of Arizona's Archie Bradley, according to The Athletic, and they did so right near the arrival of the deadline. The Cubs acquired former Cardinal Jose Martinez, a lefty reliever, and they were working toward a deal for outfielder Cameron Maybin. All of the moves the Cubs made fine-tuned or complemented the roster.
The Reds, with Bradley, will have upgraded their relief.
The Reds also announced a trade for outfielder Brian Goodwin.
The Cardinals, who have played the fewest games in the majors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and 17 days in quarantine, didn't have a clear direction for the trade deadline. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said as much in the days leading up to deadline -- and that was partially because of the moves the team had to make to address their overflowing 40-man roster.
Reliever Ryan Helsley is traveling with the team on this road trip, and he is an example of the moves the Cardinals must yet make, and they're moves that could erode the team's pitching depth. To return Helsley to the active roster, the Cardinals must clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Helsley. He was removed and placed on the COVID-19 injury list as he recovered from the virus.
Helsley will come off the injured list Tuesday, the Cardinals plan. That means without a trade Monday, they'll be passing a player through waivers in the near future to make room.
That meant the Cardinals could use his spot on the 40-man roster for any of the pitchers they've added over the past two weeks. But to put him back in the bullpen, the Cardinals must clear that spot.
That means moving a player by trade, release, or passing the player through waivers in an attempt to maintain control of him. The Cardinals could have attempted to do that during the deadline as a way to slip a pitcher through while other teams were making deals and conserving roster spots.
While they have been active in talks in recent years -- such as their discussions for Zack Wheeler last year with the Mets; their pursuit of other starting pitchers at the deadline -- they have not completed a significant deadline deal in many years. The trades they've made to alter the look of the team have been more likely to come in the offseason, as they did for Marcell Ozuna (Dec. 2017) and Paul Goldschmidt (Dec. 2018).
This story will be updated with comments, commentary, and the Cardinals lineup when available.
And, around 4:10 p.m. STL time, here it is, and it's familiar:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, LF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Brad Miller, DH
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Dexter Fowler, RF
9. Dylan Carlson, CF
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP.
As fallout from the Cubs-Reds benches-clearing brouhaha Saturday that resulted in five ejections, Cincinnati manager David Bell will be suspended for Monday's game against the Cardinals. Bell, the Cardinals' former bench coach, was suspended one game, and on his team Joey Votto was fined and Jesse Winker was suspended for a game.
It was not immediately clear if Winker was going to appeal his suspension and be available for the series against the Cardinals.
Winker is listed in the Reds' lineup for Monday's game.
REDS
1. Votto, 1B
2. Castellanos, RF
3. Winker, DH
4. Suarez, 3B
5. Moustakas, 2B
6. Aquino, LF
7. Akiyama, CF
8. Galvis, SS
9. Barnhart, C
Starting pitcher: DeSclafani, RHP.
The Cubs took issue with Reds pitcher Tejay Antone throwing a fastball high and wild toward Anthony Rizzo, and Cubs manager David Ross told reporters that he felt it was intentional, "not a slip." Rizzo told reporters that he did not think it was intentional. Antone was sizzling fastballs at 97, 98 mph and said he was trying to go up and in on the Cubs' first baseman.
Antone said the Cubs "chirp on every pitch."
There were no pushes or shoves or punches thrown on the field. Votto and Winker were ejected for taking the field.
On the Cubs side, Major League Baseball suspended coach Mike Borzello "for excessive arguing, using inappropriate language, and failing to leave the dugout" after his ejection.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.