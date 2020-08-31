Cardinals stand pat at trade deadline, keep rolling against Reds

Reliever Ryan Helsley is traveling with the team on this road trip, and he is an example of the moves the Cardinals must yet make, and they're moves that could erode the team's pitching depth. To return Helsley to the active roster, the Cardinals must clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Helsley. He was removed and placed on the COVID-19 injury list as he recovered from the virus.

Helsley will come off the injured list Tuesday, the Cardinals plan. That means without a trade Monday, they'll be passing a player through waivers in the near future to make room.

That meant the Cardinals could use his spot on the 40-man roster for any of the pitchers they've added over the past two weeks. But to put him back in the bullpen, the Cardinals must clear that spot.

That means moving a player by trade, release, or passing the player through waivers in an attempt to maintain control of him. The Cardinals could have attempted to do that during the deadline as a way to slip a pitcher through while other teams were making deals and conserving roster spots.