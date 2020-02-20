Cardinals starter Mikolas happy to dodge 'the biggest bullet'

JUPITER, Fla. — After having received a second platelet-rich plasma injection in less than four months for his ailing right forearm, Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas is confident that improvement shortly will follow and is happy his situation isn't any worse than it could be.

Mikolas said the shot he got on Tuesday was focused more on the precise area of inflammation in his flexor tendon area. “Using the latest MRI and ultra-sound, (doctors) were trying to pinpoint that one specific spot,” said Mikolas.

Mikolas won’t be doing much of anything for the rest of the week, until the tightness in his arm recedes and he has not likely to throw in earnest for three more weeks or so. But when he returns in March, he said, “It’s not a start-from-scratch sort of thing,” because he already had been throwing bullpen sessions in Jupiter, where he lives.

If there was a gratification for Mikolas in this process, it is that the ligament in his elbow appears sound, according to all tests conducted.

“I’m 31 years old. I’ve had my bumps and bruises along the way,” he said. “Not anything like this, so far.