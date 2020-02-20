Cardinals starter Mikolas happy to dodge 'the biggest bullet'

JUPITER, Fla. — After having received a second platelet-rich plasma injection in less than four months for his ailing right forearm, Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas is confident that improvement shortly will follow and is happy his situation isn't any worse than it could be.
Mikolas said the shot he got on Tuesday was focused more on the precise area of inflammation in his flexor tendon area. “Using the latest MRI and ultra-sound, (doctors) were trying to pinpoint that one specific spot,” said Mikolas.
Mikolas won’t be doing much of anything for the rest of the week, until the tightness in his arm recedes and he has not likely to throw in earnest for three more weeks or so. But when he returns in March, he said, “It’s not a start-from-scratch sort of thing,” because he already had been throwing bullpen sessions in Jupiter, where he lives.
If there was a gratification for Mikolas in this process, it is that the ligament in his elbow appears sound, according to all tests conducted.
“I’m 31 years old. I’ve had my bumps and bruises along the way,” he said. “Not anything like this, so far.
“But the imaging shows that my ligament is in great shape, so that’s great. No one wants to miss a big chunk of time but to dodge the biggest bullet, that makes me feel good about myself.
“It’s just another one of those bumps and bruises, so if I’m a couple of weeks late for the season, that will be the end of it and I’ll be back like normal.”
Mikolas, 9-14 last season after going 18-4 in his first season with the Cardinals following his return from Japan, is expected to continue his rehabilitation here when the team breaks camp on March 22 although rehab outings in Springfield and/or Memphis also could be in his future.
“All that will depend on how far long I am when they do break,” Mikolas said. “But that’s not something we’ve talked about yet.
“I’ll be chomping at the bit to get out of here to enjoy that nice, cool weather in St. Louis before it’s gone. I don’t want to miss out on a little more sweater weather because it will get hot here quick
“And I sold my boat already so there’s really no reason to hang out in Jupiter any longer than I need to,” said Mikolas, jokingly.
Reliever Andrew Miller left the club Thursday to go to the Melbourne, Fla., area for the funeral of his grandmother, who died this week at age 89. Miller is expected back sometime on Friday.