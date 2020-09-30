Cardinals stay with season-ending lineup; Carlson will hit fourth against San Diego

On the final day of the regular season, as the Cardinals sewed up their National League playoff spot, manager Mike Shildt wrote a lineup he hadn’t used all season. That lineup had switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson hitting fourth and Matt Carpenter serving as the designated hitter instead of Brad Miller, who tied for the club home run lead at seven.
That lineup beat Milwaukee 5-2 and will be the same lineup Shildt trusts against the San Diego Padres and righthander Chris Paddack in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series which starts Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.
Carlson, who had finished the regular season as one of the hottest Cardinals hitters, went nothing for four as the cleanup man on Sunday. But Shildt said before the game, “I felt like it lined up our guys who put the best at-bats together 1 through 9, and that’s where Dylan fell.”
Miller never has been in a postseason series while Carpenter has been in 47 postseason games with five home runs. Neither has been particularly productive lately. Miller has been three for 32 with two doubles since Sept. 16 while Carpenter finished four for 39 from Sept. 13 on, although two hits, including a double, came on Saturday night.
“Both of are clearly capable and both of them have allowed us the opportunity to be here and contributed,” said Shildt, “'Carp has taken good swings of late and I think that was probably the biggest part of the decision.”
Yadier Molina, who will handle Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim in the 4:08 p.m. start, will be playing in his 99th postseason game, tying former teammate Tino Martinez for sixth place. Martinez compiled most of his postseason games with the Yankees.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter dh
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
San Diego lineup
1. Fernando Tatis Jr. ss
2. Manny Machado 3b
3. Eric Hosmer 1b
4. Wil Myers rf
5. Tommy Pham dh
6. Jake Cronenworth 2b
7. Austin Nola c
8. Jurickson Profar lf
9. Trent Grisham cf
RH Chris Paddack p
