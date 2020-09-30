Cardinals stay with season-ending lineup; Carlson will hit fourth against San Diego

On the final day of the regular season, as the Cardinals sewed up their National League playoff spot, manager Mike Shildt wrote a lineup he hadn’t used all season. That lineup had switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson hitting fourth and Matt Carpenter serving as the designated hitter instead of Brad Miller, who tied for the club home run lead at seven.

That lineup beat Milwaukee 5-2 and will be the same lineup Shildt trusts against the San Diego Padres and righthander Chris Paddack in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series which starts Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

Carlson, who had finished the regular season as one of the hottest Cardinals hitters, went nothing for four as the cleanup man on Sunday. But Shildt said before the game, “I felt like it lined up our guys who put the best at-bats together 1 through 9, and that’s where Dylan fell.”

Miller never has been in a postseason series while Carpenter has been in 47 postseason games with five home runs. Neither has been particularly productive lately. Miller has been three for 32 with two doubles since Sept. 16 while Carpenter finished four for 39 from Sept. 13 on, although two hits, including a double, came on Saturday night.