St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler hits a two RBI double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Miles Mikolas takes practice throws on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, during a workout session before Friday's start of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Mikolas will start Game 1 of the NLCS. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
The lineup that produced 10 runs in the first inning at Atlanta on Wednesday will remain intact for the Cardinals as they open the National League Championship Series against Washington at Busch Stadium at 7:08 p.m.
Matt Carpenter will be at third base and bat sixth, Dexter Fowler is in center field and Paul DeJong remains in the No. 8 spot.
The Cardinals' starters have hit a combined .234 against Washington starter Anibal Sanchez for their careers. The player who has had the most success against him is reserve catcher Matt Wieters, who is 6-for-15 with two home runs against Sanchez.
Miles Mikolas is on the mound for the Cardinals in his second career playoff start after going five innings against Atlanta in the NLDS, allowing a run on three hits.
Today's lineups
CARDINALS:
1. Dexter Fowler, CF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Tommy Edman, RF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Miles Mikolas, P
NATIONALS:
1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Adam Eaton, RF
3. Anthony Rendon, 3B
4. Juan Soto, LF
5. Howie Kendrick, 2B
6. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
7. Michael Taylor, CF
8. Yan Gomes, C
9. Anibal Sanchez, P
Cardinals' NLCS roster
Here is the Cardinals' 25-man roster for the National League Championship Series:
PITCHERS (12): John Brebbia, Genésis Cabrera, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Dakota Hudson, Ryan Helsley, Carlos Martínez, Miles Mikolas, Andrew Miller, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb.
CATCHERS (2): Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters.
INFIELDERS (6): Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Yairo Muñoz, Kolten Wong.
OUTFIELDERS (5): Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler, José Martínez, Marcell Ozuna.
