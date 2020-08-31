Cardinals stick with status quo at trade deadline, ready for Reds and series of roster moves

The Cardinals, who have played the fewest games in the majors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and 17 days in quarantine, didn't have a clear direction for the trade deadline. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said as much in the days leading up to deadline -- and that was partially because of the moves the team had to make to address their overflowing 40-man roster.

Reliever Ryan Helsley is traveling with the team on this road trip, and he is an example of the moves the Cardinals must yet make, and they're moves that could erode the team's pitching depth. To return Helsley to the active roster, the Cardinals must clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Helsley. He was removed and placed on the COVID-19 injury list as he recovered from the virus.

That meant the Cardinals could use his spot on the 40-man roster for any of the pitchers they've added over the past two weeks. But to put him back in the bullpen, the Cardinals must clear that spot.

That means moving a player by trade, release, or passing the player through waivers in an attempt to maintain control of him. The Cardinals could have attempted to do that during the deadline as a way to slip a pitcher through while other teams were making deals and conserving roster spots.