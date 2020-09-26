Cardinals still need a win as Brewers stay alive with 3-0 triumph

Wainwright gets key assignment

Win Saturday night and they’re in. Win and Cincinnati loses Saturday night and the Cardinals finish second in the National League Central Division and will go on to play at either San Diego or Chicago in the National League playoffs next week.

Win twice more this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cubs lose twice to the Chicago White Sox and the Cardinals would be headed for Detroit Monday to try to win two more makeup games to catch the Cubs at 33-27. The Cardinals hold the final tiebreaker over the Cubs and thus would win the division and play the wild-card series at home if they got to 33-27.

But, first things first. And Adam Wainwright, maybe making his final start at Busch Stadium, is being entrusted to bring it home for the Cardinals. “We’ve got an absolute warrior in Waino, who’s been an absolute anchor for us, not only this year but for this organization for over a decade,” said manager Mike Shildt before Saturday’s game.