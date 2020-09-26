Cardinals still need a win as Brewers stay alive with 3-0 triumph

The Cardinals entered Saturday night’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in “win and you’re in’ mode. They will enter Sunday’s game with the Brewers in the same mode.
Milwaukee righthander Brandon Woodruff overpowered the Cardinals for eight innings, allowing just two singles, walking one and striking out 10 before turning the game over to closer Josh Hader. That lefthander closed out a 3-0 Brewers win that kept them alive at 29-30 in the National League playoff race and dropped the Cardinals to 29-28 and still needing a victory on Sunday to qualify.
The Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright (5-3) matched zeroes with Woodruff (3-5) for three innings but fell victim to back-to-back homers by Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach in the fourth inning.
Lefthander Austin Gomber, replacing injured Dakota Hudson, will draw the start on Sunday for the Cardinals against Milwaukee lefthander Brett Anderson, who was the winning pitcher against the Cardinals in an 18-3 beatdown earlier this month in Milwaukee.
If the Brewers prevail, they will be tied with the Cardinals at .500 for a potential playoff spot and will have won the season series six games to four, meaning that the Cardinals might have to go to Detroit on Monday to play two makeup games so that they would be at 60 games played, as the Brewers will be. Whether that would happen or not also would depend on San Francisco, which entered Saturday's play at 29-29.
Saturday's game marked the eighth time this season the Cardinals had tried to climb three games clear of .500. They failed every time.
Wong saves a run
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong saved a run in the Milwaukee third inning Saturday night when he stopped Omar Narvaez’s single from going any deeper into center field than Wong already was and a Brewers runner had to stop at third base. But Wong couldn’t help Adam Wainwright much in the fourth inning unless he was playing on the other side of the Busch Stadium wall.
Ryan Braun homered into the Cardinals’ bullpen in right and Daniel Vogelbach, the next hitter, blasted a 420-foot shot to left center and the Brewers, trying to stay alive in the National League playoff chase, took a 2-0 lead over the Cardinals.
Wainwright, whose 18 career wins against the Brewers were his most against any club, had sailed through the first three innings on 33 pitches. The Cardinals' veteran blanked the Brewers in the fifth and sixth but Milwaukee tacked on another run in the seventh as Orlando Arcia doubled with two out for his third hit and scored on a single by Narvaez,
A single by Avisail Garcia finished Wainwright for lefthander Andrew Miller. The Cardinals' offense seemed finished almost before it started. Hard-throwing Brandon Woodruff, routinely touching 97 and 98 mph, fanned eight in six scoreless innings, allowing just two singles and walking no one.
Wainwright gets key assignment
Win Saturday night and they’re in. Win and Cincinnati loses Saturday night and the Cardinals finish second in the National League Central Division and will go on to play at either San Diego or Chicago in the National League playoffs next week.
Win twice more this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cubs lose twice to the Chicago White Sox and the Cardinals would be headed for Detroit Monday to try to win two more makeup games to catch the Cubs at 33-27. The Cardinals hold the final tiebreaker over the Cubs and thus would win the division and play the wild-card series at home if they got to 33-27.
But, first things first. And Adam Wainwright, maybe making his final start at Busch Stadium, is being entrusted to bring it home for the Cardinals. “We’ve got an absolute warrior in Waino, who’s been an absolute anchor for us, not only this year but for this organization for over a decade,” said manager Mike Shildt before Saturday’s game.
Lose to the Brewers Saturday and Sunday and the two clubs will end up tied and might both be in the playoffs, with the Brewers higher seeded because they would have won the season series from the Cardinals. At present, there are three National League berths available that are being contested for by the Cardinals, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Philadelphia.
Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San Diego and Miami are in.
The Cardinals are stacking their lineup with lefthanded hitters against Milwaukee righthander Brandon Woodruff, with true lefthanded hitters Kolten Wong, Brad Miller and Matt Carpenter and three switch-hitters in Tommy Edman, Dexter Fowler and Dylan Carlson, who has been among the hottest Cardinals lately with seven runs batted in over the past five games.
But Woodruff has been better against lefthanded batters, holding them to a .209 average as opposed to .231 for righthanded hitters.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman lf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Brad Miller dh
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Dylan Carlson cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
Milwaukee lineup
1. Avisail Garcia cf
2. Christian Yelich lf
3. Ryan Braun rf
4. Daniel Vogelbach dh
5. Keston Hiura 2b
6. Jedd Gyorko 1b
7. Eric Sogard 3b
8. Orlando Arcia ss
9. Omar Narvaez c
RH Brandon Woodruff p
