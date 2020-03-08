Cardinals stretch lead over Marlins to 7-2 in four-run fifth

The Marlins drew closer at 3-2 in the fifth when lefthanded-hitting Jazz Chisholm homered on the second pitch thrown by Cardinals lefthander Genesis Cabrera.

Cardinals to play Marlins often

Having passed the halfway part of their 30-game exhibition schedule, the Cardinals will embark on the Miami Marlins' part of it.

Beginning Sunday when Dakota Hudson faces the Marlins, the Cardinals will play their Roger Dean Stadium partners three times this week and five times in the final 14 Grapefruit League games.

"I haven't noticed it," said manager Mike Shildt. "I know we're playing them today."

With a two-game trip to Fort Myers, Fla., upcoming on Monday and Tuesday, most of the regulars are in the Cardinals' lineup Sunday. Only Matt Carpenter, who took three called third strikes on Saturday, is resting, with Tommy Edman replacing Carpenter at third base and hitting second.

Young Dylan Carlson, batting .417 with a 1.158 OPS, is in right field and hitting ninth.

Cabrera could be in bullpen