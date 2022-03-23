Cardinals suffer first (exhibition) loss in Marmol era, falling to Astros 10-3

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oliver Marmol has talked often this spring about how he wants his players to succeed but also to fail, so he can see how they rebound from the latter feeling. For the first time this spring, Marmol will have to rebound himself, if you’re keeping track of wins and losses.

There hadn’t been any exhibition defeats in his first four games as a big-league manager until the Cardinals fell to the Houston Astros 10-3 Wednesday.

Two-run homers by Pedro Leon and Yuli Gurriel off Adam Wainwright and Aaron Brooks, respectively, were the decisive blows early.

Wainwright had three solid innings and Brooks was good after giving up Alex Bregman’s double and Gurriel’s homer in the fourth. The non-roster righthander’s fifth and sixth innings were efficient, and he struck out Bregman and Yordan Alvarez in the sixth.

Nick Wittgren, who probably will have a bullpen spot when the season starts, struck out two men in a scoreless seventh. But rookie Jake Walsh, eye-catching in his first outing, was roughed up for five runs in the eighth, three on a homer by Scott Schreiber. Lefethanded reliever Ken Ryan was cuffed for three hits and another run.

Edmundo Sosa, who had two hits in a reserve role, and Harrison Bader drove in the sixth-inning runs for the Cardinals, each with a single. Brendan Donovan, who homered the day before, doubled in a run.

And there was defense.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, shifted to his left for lefthanded power hitter Alvarez, raced past the foul line and made a belt-high grab of Alvarez’s foul before leaning into the box seats.

“Outstanding play,” mouthed a white-haired fan in the suite next to the press box. It was Hall of Famer Ted Simmons, who was down from St. Louis for the game. Left fielder Tyler O’Neill, a two-time Gold Glover, made a sliding catch to end the inning. In between, Leon hit his two-run homer off Wainwright.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.