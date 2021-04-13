Cardinals summon Whitley; Oviedo goes out to prepare as sixth starter

Righthander Kodi Whitley, who had a 1.93 earned run average for 4 2/3 innings last season and who was impressive in spring training, was recalled by the Cardinals from the alternate site in Sauget, Illinois on Tuesday and Johan Oviedo, who worked 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on Sunday, was optioned to the site.

Oviedo probably couldn’t have pitched until this weekend anyway after his long outing on Sunday but there is a plan in store for him, just as there is for lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who will start Saturday in Philadelphia, manager Mike Shildt said.

Kim’s start will move righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, knocked out in the second inning on Sunday to the bullpen, Shildt said, with John Gant, who has had two good starts, remaining in the rotation. Gant will pitch on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Oviedo soon may be in the rotation himself as Shildt, citing a 17-day stretch of games beginning on April 23, said there would be a sixth starter in Oviedo during that time.

“We want to make sure that ‘Ovie’ stays on a track that allows him to be built up,” Shildt said. “We’ll start a stretch of 17 in a row and at that point we’ll honor the five days off for the starters, which will require a ‘spot start’ sixth starter which ‘Ovie,’ at the moment, will look to fill.