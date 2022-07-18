Cardinals take another lefty pitcher, Pete Hansen of Texas, in third round of draft

The Cardinals stuck with left-handed pitching to start Day 2 of the MLB draft, choosing Texas pitcher Pete Hansen in the third round with the 97th pick overall.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Hansen was 11-3 with a 3.76 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. He threw a team-high 107 2/3 innings, with 120 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Hansen is from El Dorado Hills, Calif., near Sacramento.

In the fourth round, the Cardinals chose catcher Jimmy Crooks. Hit .305 with a .506 slugging percentage and a .936 OPS. He hit nine home runs, including four in 12 games in the postseason.

Rounds 3 through 10 are Monday.

On Sunday, the Cardinals took two left-handed pitchers, Cooper Hjerpe from Oregon State in the first round (and also from the Sacramento area) and Brycen Mautz from San Diego in the second round.