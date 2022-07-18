 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals take another lefty pitcher, Pete Hansen of Texas, in third round of draft

MLB Baseball Draft

Cooper Hjerpe was selected by the Cardinals with the 22nd pick of of the MLB draft on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

The Cardinals stuck with left-handed pitching to start Day 2 of the MLB draft, choosing Texas pitcher Pete Hansen in the third round with the 97th pick overall.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Hansen was 11-3 with a 3.76 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. He threw a team-high 107 2/3 innings, with 120 strikeouts and 19 walks. 

Hansen is from El Dorado Hills, Calif., near Sacramento.

In the fourth round, the Cardinals chose catcher Jimmy Crooks. Hit .305 with a .506 slugging percentage and a .936 OPS. He hit nine home runs, including four in 12 games in the postseason.

Rounds 3 through 10 are Monday.

On Sunday, the Cardinals took two left-handed pitchers, Cooper Hjerpe from Oregon State in the first round (and also from the Sacramento area) and Brycen Mautz from San Diego in the second round.



