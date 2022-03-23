Cardinals take regular (almost) lineup to face Houston's Verlander

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—With the exception of catcher Yadier Molina, who still is rounding into form after an excused absence from camp, the Cardinals will run out their regular lineup when they oppose Houston and righthander Justin Verlander on Wednesday for the second time in five days.

It will be the first game in the outfield for newcomer Corey Dickerson, who was a designated hitter when the Cardinals played here Monday night. Dickerson will play right field, as regular right fielder Dylan Carlson will DH.

Backing up Adam Wainwright, who worked against Verlander last week in Jupiter, Florida, will be prized lefthander Matthew Liberatore, non-roster righthander Aaron Brooks, righthanded reliever Nick Wittgren and impressive young righthander Jake Walsh.

New manager Oliver Marmol has won his first four games, albeit all of them exhibitions.

“Winning is better than losing,” Marmol said after Tuesday’s victory. “Honestly, I can’t think of what our spring training record was last year or the year before. I’m sure someone knows it, but I’m more excited as to what we’re seeing defensively, on the pitching side and then offensively. We’re making some noise and guys are contributing, playing the game right, so that’s getting me excited.”

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Dylan Carlson dh

6. Corey Dickerson rf

7. Paul DeJong ss

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Ali Sanchez c

RH Adam Wainwright p

