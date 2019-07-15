Weather permitting, and there are signs that it ultimately will, the Cardinals will play the first of their 13 games remaining with the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night at Busch Stadium.
The 13 games are the most the Cardinals have remaining against any team and the clubs have divided six matchups so far this season, with Pittsburgh winning three of four here in May.
Miles Mikolas, who has pitched more career innings (45 2/3) against the Pirates rather than any other club, will make his third start against them this season. Harrison Bader will be in center field for a second day in succession.
Mikolas will encounter the major leagues’ runs batted in leader in Josh Bell, who has 84 but none in 17 career at-bats (five hits) against Mikolas.
Since opening the season at 4-2, Mikolas, 18-4 last year, has dropped seven of his past eight decisions and he is 0-1 against Pittsburgh.
Righthander Joe Musgrove, who is 1-3 with a 6.95 earned run average against the Cardinals, will pitch to catcher Jacob Stallings, son of former Collinsville High basketball star Kevin Stalllings, who coached at several colleges, most notably at Vanderbilt.
Musgrove will oppose a lineup that has Paul DeJong hitting second, Paul Goldschmidt third and Tyler O’Neill fourth.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Dexter Fowler rf
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p
PITTSBURGH LINEUP
1. Adam Frazier 2b
2. Brian Reynolds rf
3. Starling Marte cf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Colin Moran 3b
6. Corey Dickerson lf
7. Kevin Newman ss
8. Jacob Stalllings c
9. Joe Musgrove p