Cardinals trim three more, including OFs Williams, Dean

Continuing to trim their winter roster to make room for minor leaguers they will have to protect later this month, the Cardinals parted ways with three fringe players on Friday.

Foremost was lefthanded-hitting outfielder Justin Williams, who hit .160 with four homers in 119 at-bats for the Cardinals this past season before suffering a neck ailment which landed him on the injured list. Later, Williams, whose career has been marked by injury, was sent back to Memphis, where he hit .274 with six homers in 84 at-bats.

The 26-year-old Williams was outrighted to Memphis, as was reserve infielder Max Moroff, 28, who was one for 16 with the Cardinals before suffering a left shoulder injury in May, requiring surgery.

Righthanded-hitting outfielder Austin Dean, who hit .233 with one homer and seven runs batted in two trials with the Cardinals this season, was claimed on waivers by San Francisco. Dean, 28, missed much time with a fractured left wrist at Memphis. He hit just .213 in 47 at-bats in Class AAA.

The Cardinals are at 29 players on a 40-man roster now before some players who finished the season on the injured list are added, in addition to top minor league prospects who have to be protected from next month's draft.

