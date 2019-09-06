PITTSBURGH • The Cardinals enter a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates here this weekend trying for their first season sweep on the road of the Pirates since 1965. That year the Cardinals were 9-0 at Forbes Field and they are 6-0 at PNC Park this year before Friday night’s game.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has had much to do with the Cardinals’ overall 12-4 mark against the Pirates by hitting seven homers and batting .387 with 24 hits in 62 at-bats this season.
Miles Mikolas, making a staff high 29th start, is seeking his ninth win. The Cardinals have employed only seven starters this season, tying their lowest for this century. The 2005 club employed only seven starters, with Cal Eldred and Anthony Reyes making one apiece.
The 2000 club used only six, with Britt Reames making seven and Darryl Kile, Garrett Stephenson, Pat Hengten, rookie Rick Ankiel and Andy Benes the rest, ranging from Kile’s 34 to 27 for Benes.
The Cardinals have a major-league-best 35-17 (.673) mark since the All-Star break.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Tommy Edman 3b
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p