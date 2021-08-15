Cardinals try for record-tying, spotless trip

KANSAS CITY—The Cardinals will be attempting to make a little history Sunday when they wrap up their six-game trip to Pittsburgh and Kauffman Stadium. According to the public relations staff, only once before have the Cardinals won all the games on a trip that lasted six games or more.

J.A. Happ, who has had solid start and a very good one in two outings with the Cardinals, will be entrusted with the final game of this series. The only other time the Cardinals polished off a perfect two-city trip was May 5-10, 2017 to Atlanta and Miami when Mike Matheny was managing.

The Cardinals will have yet another lineup configuration with right fielder Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain) and shortstop Paul DeJong (lower back tightness) not playing. Nor is catcher Yadier Molina, who has sat out one game in each of the past four series, with three of them day games after night games.

Jose Rondon will be the designated hitter—the third different one manager Mike Shildt will have used here after Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt got the first two games off their feet.

Lefthanded-hitting Lars Nootbaar, riding a hitting streak of three games, will be in right field against Kansas City lefthander Krus Bubic. Andrew Knizner will catch and hit ninth.