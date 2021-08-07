Cardinals try to reach .500 mark for eighth time in 16 games

The Cardinals again will attempt to reach the .500 mark Saturday night when they face the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. If they win, they will be at .500 (55-55) for the eighth time in 16 games, covering 20 days.
The bad news is that they haven’t been as many as two games over .500 since June 16, nearly two months ago.
Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who was shelled for four home runs in 2 2/3 innings by Cleveland in his previous start, will be working on nine days’ rest when he faces the Royals. Kim has has won five of his previous six decisions to level at 6-6, much like his team. But he got a couple of extra days off as the Cardinals wanted to look at freshly acquired lefthanders Jon Lester and J.A. Happ.
Dylan Carlson is back to leading off as the Cardinals face righthander Brad Keller. Tommy Edman has been dropped to eighth. For the Royals, catcher Salvador Perez has returned to the Royals after missing his first game of the season with the flu.
Flaherty probable for Pittsburgh, probably on Thursday
Jack Flaherty returned from his four-inning, 75-pitch outing at Class AA Springfield on Friday and said what he took out of it was “I was healthy.”
Manager Mike Shildt, when asked if it was possible or probable that Flaherty, recovered from a torn left oblique muscle, would pitch in Pittsburgh next week, said it was the word beginning with “pr.” Flaherty, who pitched on the same night as Adam Wainwright Friday, said he felt he would pitch after Wainwright, meaning on Thursday, because Wainwright is slotted for Wednesday.
Flaherty, who just began swinging a bat again in the indoor cage on Saturday night, could have pitched a DH game in Kansas City next weekend but Shildt said, “Medically, they’re saying he should be an offensive contributor his next time out, wherever that is.”
That sounds a lot like Pittsburgh. If the start was in Kansas City, Shildt said “We’d have to push him back. Good luck with that.”
Shildt had hoped that Flaherty would have made six innings out of 75 pitches on Friday but he said, “Nothing’s ideal. The other team (Tulsa) is trying, too. If we could script it, it would be great. But he was able to get to his pitch count. Most importantly he felt good afterward.
“He had a little stress last night (Flaherty allowed three runs, including a two-run homer). There’s something to be said to having some stress and going through that hurdle before coming back. You could look at it through different lenses.”
Veteran righthander Miles Mikolas (forearm problem) will take the rehab ball Sunday at Springfield and is likely to turn up as a starter for the Cardinals next weekend in Kansas City.
As for Tuesday’s starter in Pittsburgh, it could be Happ or Wade LeBlanc.
“We have plenty of options,” said Shildt. “That’s the great news.”
Martinez returns
Righthander Carlos Martinez, who had surgery on his right thumb last month, has rejoined the team but isn’t close to pitching. “I wouldn’t be overly optimistic,” said Shildt. “But I wouldn’t rule it out.”
Cardinals lineup
1—Dylan Carlson rf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Tommy Edman 2b
9. Kwang Hyun Kim p
Kansas City lineup
1. Whit Merrifield 2b
2. Carlos Santana 1b
3. Salvador Perez c
4. Hunter Dozier rf
5. Edwin Olivares lf
6. Emmanuel Rivera 3b
7. Michael A. Taylor cf
8. Hanser Alberto ss