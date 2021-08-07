Cardinals try to reach .500 mark for eighth time in 16 games

The Cardinals again will attempt to reach the .500 mark Saturday night when they face the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. If they win, they will be at .500 (55-55) for the eighth time in 16 games, covering 20 days.

The bad news is that they haven’t been as many as two games over .500 since June 16, nearly two months ago.

Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who was shelled for four home runs in 2 2/3 innings by Cleveland in his previous start, will be working on nine days’ rest when he faces the Royals. Kim has has won five of his previous six decisions to level at 6-6, much like his team. But he got a couple of extra days off as the Cardinals wanted to look at freshly acquired lefthanders Jon Lester and J.A. Happ.

Dylan Carlson is back to leading off as the Cardinals face righthander Brad Keller. Tommy Edman has been dropped to eighth. For the Royals, catcher Salvador Perez has returned to the Royals after missing his first game of the season with the flu.

Flaherty probable for Pittsburgh, probably on Thursday

Jack Flaherty returned from his four-inning, 75-pitch outing at Class AA Springfield on Friday and said what he took out of it was “I was healthy.”