Cardinals try to stay unbeaten as home team in exhibition play

JUPITER, Fla.--Sporting a 7-0-3 record as the home team at Roger Dean Stadium, the Cardinals, who play host to the Miami Marlins Saturday night, have a chance to be the first unbeaten major league team in spring training home games dating to 1993, according to research done by the Elias Sports Bureau and Major League Baseball.

The 2009 Milwaukee Brewers have had the best home spring record in that time, going 13-1-2 in 2009. The 2017 Cardinals were among the best at 12-2-2 in that 28-season time frame.

With Saturday's game the next to last at home for the Cardinals this spring, they are putting out what well could be their lineup next Thursday in Cincinnati behind announced first-game starter Jack Flaherty. Justin Williams is in right field and hitting eighth.

After Flaherty handles four innings or 60 to 65 pitches, Kwang Hyun Jim, out from game competition since May 9, will work two or three innings. The rest will go to relievers--Genesis Cabrera, Alex Reyes and Kodi Whitley, who hasn't allowed a run in five outings, striking out six n 4 1/3 innings and appearing to pitch his way onto the club.

All three of the short relievers threw short, side sessions on Friday's off day to simulate their pitching back-to-back days, which they will have to do during the season.