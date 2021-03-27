Cardinals try to stay unbeaten as home team in exhibition play

JUPITER, Fla.--Sporting a 7-0-3 record as the home team at Roger Dean Stadium, the Cardinals, who play host to the Miami Marlins Saturday night, have a chance to be the first unbeaten major league team in spring training home games dating to 1993, according to research done by the Elias Sports Bureau and Major League Baseball.
The 2009 Milwaukee Brewers have had the best home spring record in that time, going 13-1-2 in 2009. The 2017 Cardinals were among the best at 12-2-2 in that 28-season time frame.
With Saturday's game the next to last at home for the Cardinals this spring, they are putting out what well could be their lineup next Thursday in Cincinnati behind announced first-game starter Jack Flaherty. Justin Williams is in right field and hitting eighth.
After Flaherty handles four innings or 60 to 65 pitches, Kwang Hyun Jim, out from game competition since May 9, will work two or three innings. The rest will go to relievers--Genesis Cabrera, Alex Reyes and Kodi Whitley, who hasn't allowed a run in five outings, striking out six n 4 1/3 innings and appearing to pitch his way onto the club.
All three of the short relievers threw short, side sessions on Friday's off day to simulate their pitching back-to-back days, which they will have to do during the season.
Manager Mike Shildt suggested that 26-man roster decisions have been made but said they would not be announced on Saturday. Shildt did say, however, that he had told both Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant that they would be in the rotation at the start of the season and would start games in Miami on April 5-6, respectively.
While the Cardinals started Saturday unbeaten in home games, they have won only one other game this spring, when they were the visiting team here against the Marlins. The Cardinals have not won in Port St. Lucie, Florida, or West Palm Beach, Florida, the only other places they have played this spring.
Shildt offers condolences to Bell family
Shildt offered condolences to the family of Minnesota Twins bench coach Mike Bell, who died of cancer. Shildt had known Bell from the days when Shildt was managing in the Arizona Fall League and Bell was the farm director for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Quality human being and great baseball man," said Shildt.
Bell was the brother of Cincinnati manager David Bell, son of former big-league star and manager Buddy Bell and grandson of big-league outfielder Gus Bell.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Tyler O'Neill lf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson cf