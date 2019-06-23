The Cardinals will go for their first three-game sweep since they dusted the Chicago Cubs on May 3-June 2 when they play the Los Angeles Angels Sunday at Busch Stadium, whose patrons will bid good-bye to longtime Cardinals star Albert Pujols, the Angels’ first baseman.
Barring an Angels-Cardinals World Series in the next couple of years, Sunday will be the final time the 39-year-old Pujols, who hit a dramatic, well-received homer on Saturday, will play here.
Pujols will be at first base, hitting fifth for the Angels against Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas, who scored his first big-league victory against the Angels on May 20, 2012, in an interleague game while he was pitching for San Diego.
Mikolas, 5-7, who scattered six singles over six scoreless innings in his last previous start against Miami, has started only once against the Angels, losing to them as a Texas Rangers pitcher in 2014.
With lefthander Tyler Skaggs pitching for the Angels, Harrison Bader will get a start in center field for the Cardinals. Bader is one for his past 25.
Angel pitcher Noe Ramirez throws in the 1st inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout laments an 8th inning strikeout on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter, right, reacts after striking out in the 5th inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout singles in the third inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinals outfielder Marcel Ozuna rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run on off Angel pitcher Felix Pe?a, right, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the 6th inning of a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinal relief pitcher Jordan Hicks leaves the game with a trainer in the 9th inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinal outfielder Marcel Ozuna celebrates a win with teammates on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinal pitcher Tyler Webb throws in the 9th inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Infielders Albert Pujols of the Angels and Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals stand at 1st base on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinal outfielders, Marcel Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler celebrate a win on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels infielder Albert Pujols dodges a high pitch by Cardinal pitcher Jordan Hicks on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the 9th inning a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinal infielder Matt Carpenter is checked out by trainer Adam Olsen on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after falling into the wall on a 1st inning play during game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels infielder Albert Pujols rounds the bases on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in the 7th inning a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels infielder Albert Pujols rounds the bases on Saturday, June 22, 2019, as Cardinal pitcher Dakota Hudson resets after Pujols hit a single home run in the 7th inning a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Angels infielder Albert Pujols rounds the bases on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in the 7th inning a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Angels infielder Albert Pujols rounds the bases on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in the 7th inning a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Angels infielder Albert Pujols celebrates at home base on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in the 7th inning a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun laments a strike out in the 3rd inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, playing a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels infielder Albert Pujols acknowledges the Busch Stadium crowd with a curtain call on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo.
Angels infielder Albert Pujols acknowledges the Busch Stadium crowd with a curtain call on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a single home run in a game against the St. Louis Cardinal in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden,
Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna takes off after hitting a two-run home run on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the 6th inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna celebrates with teammates on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after hitting a two-run homer in the 6th inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina turns to run toward home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a bad throw as Angels infielder David Fletcher runs to get it in the 5th inning of a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Dakota Hudson pitches in the 1st inning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Matt Carpenter slides safely into 2nd base on a double on Saturday, June 22, 2019, as Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is unable to catch the late throw during the 3rd inning of a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Matt Carpenter is checked out by a trainer and Manager Mike Shildt on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after falling into the wall on a 1st inning play during game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Matt Carpenter hits a double on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the 3rd inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.
Matt Carpenter slides safely into 2nd base on a double on Saturday, June 22, 2019, as Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is unable to catch the late throw during the 3rd inning of a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.Photo by Christian Gooden,
Kelly and Debbie Tuck, of Springfield, Mo. wait out a 15-min. rain delay on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Section 148 as the ground crew drains the tarp at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals host Albert Pujols and the Los Angeles Angels.
