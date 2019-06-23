Subscribe for 99¢
The Cardinals will go for their first three-game sweep since they dusted the Chicago Cubs on May 3-June 2 when they play the Los Angeles Angels Sunday at Busch Stadium, whose patrons will bid good-bye to longtime Cardinals star Albert Pujols, the Angels’ first baseman.

Barring an Angels-Cardinals World Series in the next couple of years, Sunday will be the final time the 39-year-old Pujols, who hit a dramatic, well-received homer on Saturday, will play here.

Pujols will be at first base, hitting fifth for the Angels against Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas, who scored his first big-league victory against the Angels on May 20, 2012, in an interleague game while he was pitching for San Diego.

Mikolas, 5-7, who scattered six singles over six scoreless innings in his last previous start against Miami, has started only once against the Angels, losing to them as a Texas Rangers pitcher in 2014.

With lefthander Tyler Skaggs pitching for the Angels, Harrison Bader will get a start in center field for the Cardinals. Bader is one for his past 25.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Matt Carpenter 3b

2. Paul DeJong ss

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Jose Martinez rf

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Kolten Wong 2b

9, Miles Mikolas p

ANGELS LINEUP

1. Tommy LaStella 2b

2. Mike Trout cf

3. Justin Upton lf

4. Kole Calhoun rf

5. Albert Pujols 1b

6. David Fletcher 3b

7. Luis Rengifo ss

8. Dustin Garneau c

9. Tyler Skaggs p

Rick Hummel is a Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

