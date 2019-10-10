Looking for the same edges they found for their starting pitchers in the division series, the Cardinals are going with Miles Mikolas for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series and scoring two home starts for Adam Wainwright in the best-of-seven series against the Washington Nationals.
That places Jack Flaherty as the starter for Game 3, when the series shifts to Washington.
Starting pitcher Dakota Hudson, who won 16 games in the regular season, will be available in relief for the first few games.
According to the Nationals' website, veteran righthander Anibal Sanchez will oppose Mikolas in Friday's 7:08 p.m. series opener.
Manager Mike Shildt began his press conference with apologies for his colorful language during a private speech to the team that was shared live through social media by rookie Randy Arozarena.
Shildt stressed that the language he used was unfortunate, but he would not apologize for his “passion” for the team.
"The clubhouse is a sanctuary that is very sacred," Shildt said before taking questions Thursday at Busch Stadium. "It’s a private opportunity for us to be able to enjoy and celebrate and yesterday I got a great opportunity to have a moment with our team that is private – should have been private – and make sure they knew how proud (I am) of the accomplishments. I apologize if my language offended anyone. It is not something I like to represent. It’s not to be excused. I will say that I’m flawed. I have my moments. I grew up in a clubhouse and one of the crosses I bear is my language. I’ve done a nice job over the many years of curbing that. Trying to represent always myself and this organization in a positive light with class and dignity. It’s regretful that that was able to get out."
He quickly said that the rookie was not to blame.
"As far as Randy, completely give Randy grace for it," Shildt said. "He was just excited. He’s a great kid with a great heart.”
Game 2 is set for 3:08 p.m. Saturday at Busch. All NLCS games will be broadcast on TBS.
Check back here soon for more on this developing story.
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals players including Matt Carpenter, center, and the rest of the team greet catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Genesis Cabrera, celebrating as National League Division Series champions after beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong celebrates with champagne in the locker room after winning Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina greets traveling Cardinals fans as he runs from the field after becoming National League Division Series champions, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals winning pitcher Jack Flaherty has a long hug for his mother Eileen Flaherty as he stopped walking off the field and searched for her after becoming National League Division Series champions, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna greets traveling Cardinals fans as he runs from the field after becoming National League Division Series champions, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Division Series on the line with Game 5
St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler hits a two RBI double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate victory in the National League Division Series, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
David Carson
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate as National League Division Series champions after beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate victory in the National League Division Series, beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com.
David Carson
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
Manager Mike Shildt greets catcher Yadier Molina as the Cardinals celebrate after eliminating Atlanta from a National League Division Series with a 13-1 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com)
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate as National League Division Series champions after beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate as National League Division Series champions after beating the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna has words for St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty after being hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stays close to protect his pitcher.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Cardinals take NLDS, on to the league championship
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera celebrates victory with a final strikeout of Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson to win the National League Division Series with a 13-1 Game 5 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Wong and Molina high-five in Game 5 NLDS vs. Braves
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, left, high fives teammate Yadier Molina after Wong scored in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Division Series on the line with Game 5
The Cardinals' Yadier Molina screams to Marcell Ozuna to run after striking out in the first inning. Ozuna reached first base on a wild pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves of Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com)
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty jogs to first after drawing a walk with the bases loaded, forcing in Matt Carpenter in the first inning of Game 5 of a National League Division Series against the Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com)
David Carson
Fans chop cheer during NLDS Game 5 vs. Braves
Atlanta Braves fans do the chop cheer after St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty walked a batter in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong runs out of the batters box after getting a hit in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler yells and cheers toward the Cardinals bench after he hit a double in the first inning scoring two run during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna, left, and Yadier Molina are congratulated by Paul DeJong as a parade of Cardinals hitters continue to score in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches in the first inning with a 10-0 lead during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Division Series on the line with Game 5
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty works the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Division Series on the line with Game 5
The St. Louis Cardinals bench cheers Dexter Fowler's two RBI double in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Division Series on the line with Game 5
St. Louis Cardinals Marcell Ozuna hits and RBI single in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Division Series on the line with Game 5
Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz checks on pitcher Mike Foltynewicz in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Division Series on the line with Game 5
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz is replaced in the first inning after the St. Louis Cardinals scored four runs during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Division Series on the line with Game 5
The scoreboard at SunTrust Park shows a ten run St. Louis Cardinals first inning against the Atlanta Braves, a postseason record during Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz pitches in the first inning he lasted 1/3/ of an inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Edman high-fives after scoring in NLDS Game 5 vs. Braves
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman is congratulated by teammates after his scored in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina are congratulated by teammates after they scored in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Carpenter gets congrats after scoring in NLDS Game 5 vs. Braves
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter is congratulated by teammates after he scored in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
10-spot: Cards oust Braves from NLDS with record 1st inning
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman doubles to score teammates Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina during the first inning of Game 5 of their National League Division Series baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals celebrate with champagne in the locker room after winning Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals celebrate with champagne in the locker room after winning Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader celebrates with champagne in the locker room after the Cardinals winning Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak watches the players during warmups before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina laughs with teammates during warmups before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch watches the players during warmups before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, watches his team during batting practice before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a few practice swings before entering the batting cage prior to Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals toss a ball between themselves with their gloves during warmups before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. dances as he walks off the field after batting practice before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, and Yairo Munoz warmup before Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
