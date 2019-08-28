MILWAUKEE — All Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong wanted to hear was that he couldn't do any more damage to his bruised and battered big toe.
He could play through the pain.
He didn't want to run into a worse injury.
The Cardinals took the caution flag down during Tuesday's game and Wong went racing -- to two hits and two RBIs in two at-bats late in the Cardinals' victory and he's back in the starting lineup again Wednesday. The Cardinals turn to starter Jack Flaherty, the best pitcher in the National League this past month, to try to sweep Milwaukee at Miller Park and move the Brewers 7½ games back in the standings with a month to play.
"I couldn't hurt it anymore," Wong said of the bruised toe, which was bloodied and swollen Saturday by a foul ball. "It doesn't feel great. But as long as I couldn't hurt it anymore, I can play through anything."
Wong had a pinch-hit double to score a run Tuesday, and he stayed in the game to have an RBI single as the Cardinals pulled away for a 6-3 victory.
Some other news and notes from the morning at Miller Park:
• Utilityman Drew Robinson received his unconditional release and will be a free agent. Acquired from Texas this past winter, Robinson was supposed to be the Cardinals' lefthanded-hitting complement at multiple positions, but injuries limited his production.
That move opened up a spot on the 40-man roster on the eve of the September promotions.
• Lane Thomas, struck twice by pitches in two days, is sore and swollen but X-rays taken at the ballpark have not revealed any fractures. He is expected to be available, possibly as a defensive replacement if he's uncomfortable swinging a bat.
• Yadier Molina remains in the lineup after his two-homer game and with an off day coming Thursday.
CARDINALS LINEUP
The Cardinals have won six straight, scored at least six runs in six consecutive games, and are going for their sixth series victory of the month. So, here is the serious lineup they're taking into the afternoon game at a lovely, September-esque afternoon in Wisconsin.
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
