Cardinals' Wainwright approves of clubhouses being closed to media during coronavirus scare

JUPITER, Fla. — After joking that “everybody knows that the media is carrying the coronavirus,” Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright turned more serious when he discussed Major League Baseball’s “temporary” move to close clubhouses to non-essential personnel, i.e., media, in light of the spread of the virus.
“They’re just trying to control as much as they can. It’s something you don’t want to spread,” said Wainwright, who was standing outside the clubhouse Tuesday but not the suggested six feet from his interrogators.
“We want to play a season without having to worry about our great fans,” said Wainwright. “So, controlling it now seems like it makes sense.
“If you look at how the numbers are projected to spike, I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be cautious. It seems like we’re going to see a lot of cases here now that they’re really testing for it. People just need to be careful.”
Wainwright said he perceived it to be a good thing to keep media out of the clubhouse.
“No offense to any of you, but yes,” he said. “Sometimes it can be a little uncomfortable in there. You can’t have the same conversations you might have otherwise.”
Looking ahead at what might happen in baseball stadia a few days from now, Wainwright mused, “I heard that they’re recommending people stay away from large crowds. I can’t think of a larger crowd then a 50,000-seat baseball arena.
“It’s harder for me to play in front of small crowds than large crowds. I like playing in big-crowds settings.”
Third baseman Matt Carpenter said his read on public opinion during this world-wide crisis was “how bad the (stock) market has been. Based off that, if the overall state of panic is as bad as it’s been in there, I would assume it’s pretty high right now.”
The media’s access, chipped away at in recent years, now will be less, at least for a while.
“It makes your job a little harder,” said Carpenter. “You’ll find out which guys want to talk to you or not.
“What’s next?” Carpenter said. “Are they going to cancel the season?”
Wainwright extols Martinez
Carlos Martinez, who has had two strong starts in succession, will pitch at Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Wednesday against the New York Mets.
Wainwright recalled a recent conversation he had with pitching coach Mike Maddux “and he agreed that we’d never seen Carlos as focused as he is right now. That’s been kind of his Achilles’ heel. (He’s been) probably the most talented pitcher in the game for a few years there and we saw flashes of it but we’ve never seen sustained periods of it for a whole season.
“I want him to win a Cy Young — when I retire,” said a smiling Wainwright.