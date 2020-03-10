Cardinals' Wainwright approves of clubhouses being closed to media during coronavirus scare

JUPITER, Fla. — After joking that “everybody knows that the media is carrying the coronavirus,” Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright turned more serious when he discussed Major League Baseball’s “temporary” move to close clubhouses to non-essential personnel, i.e., media, in light of the spread of the virus.

“They’re just trying to control as much as they can. It’s something you don’t want to spread,” said Wainwright, who was standing outside the clubhouse Tuesday but not the suggested six feet from his interrogators.

“We want to play a season without having to worry about our great fans,” said Wainwright. “So, controlling it now seems like it makes sense.

“If you look at how the numbers are projected to spike, I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be cautious. It seems like we’re going to see a lot of cases here now that they’re really testing for it. People just need to be careful.”

Wainwright said he perceived it to be a good thing to keep media out of the clubhouse.

“No offense to any of you, but yes,” he said. “Sometimes it can be a little uncomfortable in there. You can’t have the same conversations you might have otherwise.”