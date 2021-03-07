Cardinals' Wainwright gives one hit, fans five in three innings

JUPITER, Fla.—Even though he allowed a run in the first on a wind-blown triple by Jose Altuve and a sacrifice fly, Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright might have been even more impressive Sunday than he was in his first exhibition start this past Tuesday.

Wainwright set down six hitters in order that day. On Sunday, against Houston, he allowed just the one hit and struck out five through three innings and 44 pitches. The 39-year-old mixed a fastball at 90 with a curveball which often looped home at speeds between 70 and 73 mph.

But the Cardinals struck out six times themselves in the first three innings against Kent Emanuel and Ryan Pressly and trailed 1-0.

Bader out with elbow soreness, Mikolas doesn't throw

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out of the lineup for several days with right forearm soreness, will be out a bit longer, manager Mike Shildt said before the game. But Shildt said Bader, who continues to hit at the complex, could be ready to play by Tuesday and his absence Sunday gives the Cardinals a look in center field at Lane Thomas, who is hitting .500 so far this spring.

“In the regular season, (Bader) would be in there more than likely,” Shildt said. “The imaging doesn’t show any concern whatsoever.