Cardinals' Wainwright gives one hit, fans five in three innings

JUPITER, Fla.—Even though he allowed a run in the first on a wind-blown triple by Jose Altuve and a sacrifice fly, Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright might have been even more impressive Sunday than he was in his first exhibition start this past Tuesday.
Wainwright set down six hitters in order that day. On Sunday, against Houston, he allowed just the one hit and struck out five through three innings and 44 pitches. The 39-year-old mixed a fastball at 90 with a curveball which often looped home at speeds between 70 and 73 mph.
But the Cardinals struck out six times themselves in the first three innings against Kent Emanuel and Ryan Pressly and trailed 1-0.
Bader out with elbow soreness, Mikolas doesn't throw
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out of the lineup for several days with right forearm soreness, will be out a bit longer, manager Mike Shildt said before the game. But Shildt said Bader, who continues to hit at the complex, could be ready to play by Tuesday and his absence Sunday gives the Cardinals a look in center field at Lane Thomas, who is hitting .500 so far this spring.
“In the regular season, (Bader) would be in there more than likely,” Shildt said. “The imaging doesn’t show any concern whatsoever.
“I wouldn’t even call it a setback. It’s not been an issue when he’s hitting.”
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who has had some shoulder soreness this spring, did not throw a bullpen session as had been thought he would. He may do so in the next couple of days but Mikolas, who had forearm flexor tendon surgery last year, would seem doubtful for the April 1 opener.
All the regulars except Bader are in Sunday’s lineup after an off day, with Tommy Edman as the designated hitter and Matt Carpenter at second base.
The game Sunday marked the second week of games for the Cardinals, who are 1-2-2 and Shildt said he was quite pleased by the work and execution. “We’ve seen a lot of good things translate into the games,” said Shildt. “We’re super-excited about the way things are going and the way everybody’s participating in camp.”
The next participation for reliever Jordan Hicks, who hasn’t pitched since 2019 after Tommy John elbow surgery, came earlier Sunday when he faced Cardinals hitters on a back field. His next outing might bean exhibition at Roger Dean Stadium and Shildt said, “He’s on track for the season.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman dh
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Matt Carpenter 2b
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson rf
8. Tyler O’Neill lf
9. Lane Thomas cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
Houston lineup
1. Myles Straw cf
2. Jose Altuve 2b
3. Michael Brantley lf
4. Carlos Correa ss
5. Kyle Tucker rf
6. Yuli Gurriel 1b
7. Garrett Stubbs c
8. Abraham Toro 3b
9. Martin Maldonado dh
LH Kent Emanuel p