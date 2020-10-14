Cardinals' Wainwright is one of three finalists for Marvin Miller Award

Veteran Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright has been voted one of the three nominees for the Marvin Miller Award, in balloting for the Players’ Choice Awards, done by the players last month.
The winner of that award will be announced next Thursday, as will the winners of the Player of the Year and awards for pitchers, players, rookies and comeback players in both leagues.
Wainwright, who has been with the Cardinals since 2005 and involved in charitable endeavors for most of those years, is a Miller Award finalist along with former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward and Minnesota designated hitter Nelson Cruz.
In balloting for the Miller Award, players are asked to vote for the player they “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.” Curtis Granderson, who retired after the 2019 season, won the award four times. Other recent honorees include Anthony Rizzo (2017), Adam Jones (2015), Clayton Kershaw (2014) and Mariano Rivera (2013).
The award is dedicated to the late Marvin Miller, a recently elected Hall of Famer who served as the Major League Baseball Players Association’s first full-time executive director from 1966-1982.
The three finalists for the Player of the Year honor are Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber and Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman. The nominees for other awards, including St. Louisan Devin Williams, a Milwaukee reliever who is one of the top three in voting for the National League rookie honor:
Outstanding Player Award
National League—Mookie Betts (Los Angeles), Freeman, Juan Soto (Washington).
American League—Abreu, DJ LeMahieu (New York), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels).
Outstanding Pitcher Award
National League—Trevor Bauer (Cincinnati), Yu Darvish (Chicago), Jacob deGrom (New York)
American League—Bieber, Gerrit Cole (New York), Lance Lynn (Texas).
Outstanding Rookie Award
National League players—Alec Bohm (Philadelphia), Jake Cronenworth (San Diego), Williams
American League--James Karinchak (Cleveland), Kyle Lewis (Seattle), Luis Robert (Chicago)
Comeback Player Award
National League--Daniel Bard (Colorado), Adam Duvall (Atlanta), Wil Myers (San Diego).
American League--Carlos Carrasco (Cleveland), Salvador Perez (Kansas City), José Ramírez (Cleveland)
The Marvin Miller Award winner receives a $10,000 grant, while the recipients of the nine other awards receive grants of $5,000.
