Cardinals' Wainwright is one of three finalists for Marvin Miller Award

Veteran Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright has been voted one of the three nominees for the Marvin Miller Award, in balloting for the Players’ Choice Awards, done by the players last month.

The winner of that award will be announced next Thursday, as will the winners of the Player of the Year and awards for pitchers, players, rookies and comeback players in both leagues.

Wainwright, who has been with the Cardinals since 2005 and involved in charitable endeavors for most of those years, is a Miller Award finalist along with former Cardinals outfielder Jason Heyward and Minnesota designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

In balloting for the Miller Award, players are asked to vote for the player they “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.” Curtis Granderson, who retired after the 2019 season, won the award four times. Other recent honorees include Anthony Rizzo (2017), Adam Jones (2015), Clayton Kershaw (2014) and Mariano Rivera (2013).

The award is dedicated to the late Marvin Miller, a recently elected Hall of Famer who served as the Major League Baseball Players Association’s first full-time executive director from 1966-1982.