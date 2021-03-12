Cardinals' Wainwright, O'Neill help beat Houston again 4-3

JUPITER, Fla.—Facing virtually the same Houston Astros lineup he had held to one hit in three innings in his previous exhibition start, Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright went one inning better on Friday night.

Five days prior Jose Altuve had tripled in the first for the only Houston hit as the 39-year-old Wainwright struck out five. On Friday, Altuve doubled in the first for the only Astros hit as Wainwright sped through four innings in just 41 pitches, striking out three.

Seven of the nine Houston batters Wainwright opposed on Sunday were the same ones he faced on Friday and either the Astros didn’t adjust, or Wainwright didn’t have to. For the spring, Wainwright has given up just those two Altuve hits and one run in nine innings, striking out eight and walking only one.

Want some more similarity? Tyler O’Neill, who hit a three-run homer on Sunday to put them ahead, raised a Joe Smith sidearm pitch for a two-run homer, again to the opposite field in right, to put them ahead in the fourth inning Friday of a 4-3 Cardinals victory. O'Neill is hitting .412 for 17 at-bats.