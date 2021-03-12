Cardinals' Wainwright, O'Neill help beat Houston again 4-3

JUPITER, Fla.—Facing virtually the same Houston Astros lineup he had held to one hit in three innings in his previous exhibition start, Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright went one inning better on Friday night.
Five days prior Jose Altuve had tripled in the first for the only Houston hit as the 39-year-old Wainwright struck out five. On Friday, Altuve doubled in the first for the only Astros hit as Wainwright sped through four innings in just 41 pitches, striking out three.
Seven of the nine Houston batters Wainwright opposed on Sunday were the same ones he faced on Friday and either the Astros didn’t adjust, or Wainwright didn’t have to. For the spring, Wainwright has given up just those two Altuve hits and one run in nine innings, striking out eight and walking only one.
Want some more similarity? Tyler O’Neill, who hit a three-run homer on Sunday to put them ahead, raised a Joe Smith sidearm pitch for a two-run homer, again to the opposite field in right, to put them ahead in the fourth inning Friday of a 4-3 Cardinals victory. O'Neill is hitting .412 for 17 at-bats.
The only new hitters in the Houston lineup—Robel Garcia and Ronnie Dawson homered off Cardinals relievers Tyler Webb and Ryan Helsley, respectively to tie the score briefly. But Yadier Molina’s 406-foot, two-run homer (exit speed 107 mph) off lefthander Blake Taylor again broke the deadlock and put the Cardinals ahead to stay.
"Not too bad for an old man, right?" cracked the 38-year-old Molina, who asked to catch all nine innings, a wish that was granted by manager Mike Shildt.
Cardinals lefthander Andrew Miller also was touched for a run in the seventh and Giovanny Gallegos, another prominent member of the bullpen, loaded the based with nobody out in the eighth. But, after a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux, Gallegos escaped via a strikeout and double play grounder.
Shildt adjusts lineup again
Shildt did some more tinkering with his lineup.
He decided not to use his pitcher, Wainwright, as a batter. And he adjusted the Nolan Arenado-Paul Goldschmidt-Paul DeJong trifecta. DeJong hit second behind Tommy Edman followed by Arenado third and Goldschmidt fourth for the first time this spring.
Matt Carpenter, hitting fifth, was the designated hitter, replacing Wainwright, and extended his hitless streak to 15 at-bats although he flied to deep left center to advance Goldschmidt from second to third in the fourth inning. He walked in his final plate appearance.
Mikolas to sit seven to 10 days; Szczur has leg injury
Injured righthander Miles Mikolas has been told to refrain from throwing from seven to 10 days to rest his sore shoulder, said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
“I think the strategy is to shut him down and see how he’s feeling,” Mozeliak said. “He’ll be re-evaluated (then).”
Outfielder Matt Szczur, out with a strained left quadriceps muscle, should be ready to play either Sunday or Monday, Shildt said.
“It’s very light quad issue,” said Shildt, “but it’s significant enough to keep him out for a week. He’s recovered well from it. It wasn’t too severe.”