JUPITER, Fla. — Periodically when doing drill work on his outfield defense, Cardinals highly-regarded prospect Jordan Walker scoops up ground balls spit out by a machine and gets just a measure of the feeling he had as an infielder.

The 21st overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Walker began his professional career having played exclusively with his feet on the infield dirt on defense.

The Cardinals No. 1 rated prospect and one of the top prospects in all of Minor League Baseball, Walker began the transition to the outfield last season.

Of course, a franchise cornerstone third baseman such as 10-time All-Star and seven-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado provides a bit of a road block for a high-ceiling prospect like Walker.

Even with Arenado slated to miss a large chunk of time during Cardinals camp due to his participation in the World Baseball Classic, Walker isn’t very likely to return to third base while in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee.

“When you’re making the transition as a young player, it’s hard to do what the (Brendan) Donovans of the world do where they just stay sharp at a lot of different positions,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “With this transition of him playing the outfield for the first time, we’re solely focused on him improving there rather than put too much on his plate.”

Donovan’s multi-positional exploits were outstanding last season. He started games at six defensive positions, not included designated hitter, and earned a Gold Glove as a utility player.

Walker will be asked to have a much narrower focus.

But if a situation arose where the Cardinals wanted or needed to have Walker as an option at third base, it apparently wouldn’t be completely unthinkable.

“In a pinch, I think, he’ll be able to jump on that bike and ride it just fine,” Marmol said.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of Georgia, Walker has devoted a lot of effort and attention to making himself into a serviceable outfielder since he made the switch last year.

While he has worked almost exclusively as an outfielder since then, he doesn’t imagine a scenario where third base could ever feel like foreign territory.

“Absolutely not, I feel like I’ve played it for a while to where it wouldn’t ever feel weird,” Walker said. “Now, I would need few ground balls to get back in the groove of things, but I don’t think it would ever feel weird or unnatural to me.”

Walker enters this year having started 30 games (249 innings) in the outfield in his professional career, all having come last year at Double-A Springfield.

Walker, who turned 20 last May, batted .306 with a .388 on-base percentage and a .510 slugging percentage with 19 home runs, 31 doubles and 68 RBIs in 119 games at Double last season.

In 201 games in the minors combined between Low-A, High-A and Double-A, he has slashed .310/.388/.525 with 33 home runs and 56 doubles.

Baseball America (No. 4), MLBPipeline.com (No. 4), FanGraphs.com (No. 12) and ESPN.com (No. 14) each rank Walker among baseball’s Top 100 prospects.

His progress in the outfield may play a part in how soon he’s a candidate for the major-league roster.

“As of right now, I’d say moderate,” Walker said of his comfort in the outfield. “It was a lot better than when I first got out there. I’m not exactly where I want to be, but I’m going to keep working. I feel pretty moderate out there.

"I feel like I can make the plays and everything. It’s just being better at the jumps and being better at the reads and things like that I’m working on right now. When it comes to average tenor plays, I feel pretty confident about that.”

Walker no longer feels like he is “all over the place” like he did when he first moved to the outfield. He’s not having as much trouble judging and getting to balls in the outfield. Though he still wants to improve in that regard as well.

He cited teammate Mike Antico, center fielder in Springfield last season, as one of the players he watches to pick up things like routes and reads. The two worked together during the Arizona Fall League and early on in Jupiter before camp started.

MLB.com rated Walker the top prospect in the Arizona Fall League in 2022.

“I was kind of like stumbling a little bit,” Walker said of playing the outfield last year. “Now, I have a little bit more control out there, which I feel like is a big plus and a big step in the right direction for sure.

"It can only get better from there. I still need to work on it. But for sure as of right now, I feel like just tracking the ball and getting under the ball is a lot better than when I started out.”