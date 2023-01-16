Cardinals Warm-up Live: Cardinals will wear City Connect uniforms in 2024

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Cardinals prospect mystique, heading into Winter Warm-Up, the annual launch of the new season (if you will). Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Julia Louis-Dreyfus! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Fans will have to wait a year, but the Cardinals will, indeed, wear City Connect uniforms. It’ll be in the 2024 season, per Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III, who spoke to fans during Monday’s Winter Warm-up. Nike’s City Connect uniforms are alternate Major League Baseball uniforms that feature color schemes and logos that pay homage to a team’s city. Unveiled in 2021, 14 of the 30 MLB teams have worn this style of uniform so far.
During a Q&A with fans at Ballpark village, DeWitt III was asked if the Cardinals ever considered wearing red uniforms in the regular season like the team does during spring training.
“You bring up an interesting point about our uniforms,” DeWitt III said. “Even though we're a red team and all our fans wear red, we don't have a red jersey. And Nike is now doing all the jerseys — and one thing I'll point out about Nike is that they have come to all the clubs and said, ‘We really want to sort of streamline uniforms.’ So there's a model out there that they want to stick to called ‘four plus one.’ You have four jerseys that you can wear — home, road and two alternates — plus your City Connect when you unveil that. We're going to unveil the City Connect in 2024.
“And we have, of course, our white, our alternate home cream, our road gray and alternate road powder blue. Those are our four and then plus one will be our City Connect. I won't spoil it here, but suffice it to say, there will be some red on the jersey.” - Benjamin Hochman (11:01 a.m.)
The workload limitations right-handed pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo was put on to end the 2022 minor-league season left him wanting to give more. Graceffo — a fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft and the Cardinals’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2022 — went 10-6 with a 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP over 139 1/3 innings, but averaged 68 pitches over his final and didn’t throw above 86 across that stretch. He felt a some dip in velocity through the later months of the Class AA season before seeing in return in his final three starts with Springfield.
With the goal of being able to complete a full season without limitations and sights send on being a starter when he reaches the majors, Graceffo has focused his offseason work around his athleticism. That process for Graceffo, who sped his fastball up to 100 mph last winter, has included eating right and conditioning to create more explosive movement with himself.
“I think coming into this year, it’s full go,” he said. — Daniel Guerrero (10:02 a.m.)
As Winter Warm-up comes to a close, several high-profile speakers are still expected to make appearances on the autograph floor and at the media dais. Expected early in the morning is minor league pitcher of the year Gordon Graceffo, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, newly signed catcher Willson Contreras, Miles Mikolas, Paul DeJong, and top prospect Jordan Walker.
Gordon Graceffo will be first to the podium today.
Check back in throughout the day for updates provided by all members of the Post-Dispatch team on the final day of Winter Warm-up in addition to all recaps. — Carter Chapley (9:15 a.m.)
Photos: Wainwright, Arenado, Goldschmidt are big draws on day 2 of Cardinals Winter-Warm Up
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Cardinals prospect mystique, heading into Winter Warm-Up, the annual launch of the n…
1 of 6
Joe Kroupa takes a photo of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera during an autograph session on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson comments on the three bobbleheads fan Bill Chesser brought to his autograph session on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
Fans take notice as Jeanna Sergent of Springfield, Ill. wheels her recently autographed 3-foot bobblehead of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Waingwright through the crowd on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright jokingly steals a fans' hat during an autograph session on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
"I have been getting autographs since I have been 14. I am 76," said Pat Randle of Palestine, Ill., who stands in line for autographs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, center, sits down for a Q&A with the team's Spanish broadcasting duo, Bengie Molina, left, and Polo Ascencio on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Winter Warm-Up at Ballpark Village.