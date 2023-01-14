Cardinals Warm-up Live: Day 1 begins with John Mozeliak's media, fan tour

Within hours of the doors opening Saturday morning to the Cardinals' Winter Warm-up for the first time in nearly three years, questions will greet the team's longtime architect.

As has been his tradition at the annual fanfest, John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, will participate in a questions-and-answers session. The event will be on the main stage at Ballpark Village starting at 11:20 a.m. St. Louis time Saturday, and there's tidbit of news that the questions usually shake loose.

Years ago it was on the stage that Mozeliak surrendered to the inevitable arrival of the designated hitter in the National League.

He has at least once brought a new hire or new player with him to introduce to the fans. And he has not shied from addressing the teams spending and player acquisition — or lack thereof.

The main stage Q & A will be the centerpiece of Mozeliak's day at Winter Warm-up. He'll also meet with the media (look for coverage in this space) and hold an autograph session.

Other notable events on Day 1 at the Cardinals campus:

• Steven Matz led off the signing sessions Saturday. Other current players who will be making appearances include Andrew Knizner, Jordan Hicks, Nolan Gorman, Tyler O'Neill, and Tommy Edman, who is fresh off agreeing to terms on a contract for 2023 and going through his first swing at arbitration power.

• Prospects Alec Burleson and Matthew Liberatore are also signing.

• Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals' farm director, will discuss the organization's minor leagues and player development on the main stage at 1 p.m.

• Jenifer Langosch, a former beat writer and now editor for MLB.com, will host a panel discussion with several of the writers, including a representative from the Post-Dispatch, depending on news. That will be in the Shark Bar at 11 a.m.

• Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman will tell more tales from the Cardinals 2011 World Series championship during his presentation in the Shark Bar at 3 p.m.

• One of the auction items currently being bid on by fans is a chance to meet with general manager Michael Girsch during batting practice and discuss strategy and team-building.

There will also be a handful of former players, including coach and all-time saves leader Jason Isringhausen, present at the Warm-up for Day 1. At some point through the weekend, the Cardinals also intend to welcome back Joe McEwing to the organization as he takes over as bench coach. — Derrick Goold (10:14 a.m.)

Intro to live Cardinals coverage at Warm-up

The Cardinals winter fan celebration is back in full swing for the first time since 2020. The list of Cardinals speaking today include Jordan Hicks, Tyler O'Neill, Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, Andrew Knizner and more. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak will also be addressing the media at 10:15 a.m.

Check back in throughout the day for updates provided by all members of the Post-Dispatch team. — Carter Chapley (9:45 a.m.)