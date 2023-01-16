 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals Warm-up Live: Jack Flaherty, Willson Contreras, and top prospect Jordan Walker make appearances on day 3

  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Cardinals prospect mystique, heading into Winter Warm-Up, the annual launch of the new season (if you will). Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Julia Louis-Dreyfus! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

Intro to live Cardinals coverage at day 3 of Winter Warm-up

As Winter Warm-up comes to a close, several high profile speakers are still expected to make appearances on the autograph floor and at the media dais. Expected early in the morning is minor league pitcher of the year Gordon Graceffo, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, newly signed catcher Willson Contreras, Miles Mikolas, Paul DeJong, and top prospect Jordan Walker.   

Gordon Graceffo will be first to the podium today.

Check back in throughout the day for updates provided by all members of the Post-Dispatch team on the final day of Winter Warm-up in addition to all recaps. — Carter Chapley (9:15 a.m.)

