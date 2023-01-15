Cardinals Warm-up Live: Nolan Arenado, Oliver Marmol and Lars Nootbaar to speak on day 2

Nolan Arenado sees growth in Lars Nootbaar, even within winter

The excitement about Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar has spread from St. Louis to Southern California to across the Pacific to Japan (and back to St. Louis, where LA-based Japanese media flew in for Winter Warm-Up to write about “Noot”).

Nootbaar’s plan is to play for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. The 25-year-old SoCal native, perhaps you heard, broke out in the second half last season. In 200 at-bats he hit 10 homers and tallied an .846 OPS. Overall, his 2022 OPS was .788.

The young player has befriended Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado. They’ve spent time together in the sunny LA area, where they both train.

“I've seen Noot work this offseason, and I just think he looks so much better swinging and hitting,” Arenado said Sunday at Winter Warm-Up. “I mean, I think he's got a chance to be really good in this game. I do. He's got to go out and do it, he knows that. But the steps he’s made this offseason with his swing and the way he looks? I remember we hit earlier in the offseason, he looked fine, looked like 'Noot.' And then I was with him a couple weeks ago, and I was like — wow, it looks a little bit different, you know? Sounds a little bit different. Moves a little different. So I expect him to be a huge piece for us.” - Benjamin Hochman (10:52 a.m.)

After a successful first day of Winter Warm-up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, day two is off to a fast start. Those expected to speak today include Platinum Glove winner Nolan Arenado, manager Oliver Marmol, Gold Glove winner Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, top prospect Tink Hence, Dylan Carlson, and more.

Check back in throughout the day for updates provided by all members of the Post-Dispatch team. — Carter Chapley (10:03 a.m.)