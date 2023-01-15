 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Cardinals Warm-up Live: Nolan Arenado, Oliver Marmol and Lars Nootbaar to speak on day 2

  • 0
  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Cardinals prospect mystique, heading into Winter Warm-Up, the annual launch of the new season (if you will). Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Julia Louis-Dreyfus! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

Nolan Arenado sees growth in Lars Nootbaar, even within winter

The excitement about Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar has spread from St. Louis to Southern California to across the Pacific to Japan (and back to St. Louis, where LA-based Japanese media flew in for Winter Warm-Up to write about “Noot”).

Nootbaar’s plan is to play for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. The 25-year-old SoCal native, perhaps you heard, broke out in the second half last season. In 200 at-bats he hit 10 homers and tallied an .846 OPS. Overall, his 2022 OPS was .788.

The young player has befriended Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado. They’ve spent time together in the sunny LA area, where they both train.

People are also reading…

“I've seen Noot work this offseason, and I just think he looks so much better swinging and hitting,” Arenado said Sunday at Winter Warm-Up. “I mean, I think he's got a chance to be really good in this game. I do. He's got to go out and do it, he knows that. But the steps he’s made this offseason with his swing and the way he looks? I remember we hit earlier in the offseason, he looked fine, looked like 'Noot.' And then I was with him a couple weeks ago, and I was like — wow, it looks a little bit different, you know? Sounds a little bit different. Moves a little different. So I expect him to be a huge piece for us.” - Benjamin Hochman (10:52 a.m.)

Intro to live Cardinals coverage at Warm-up

After a successful first day of Winter Warm-up at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, day two is off to a fast start. Those expected to speak today include Platinum Glove winner Nolan Arenado, manager Oliver Marmol, Gold Glove winner Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, top prospect Tink Hence, Dylan Carlson, and more. 

Check back in throughout the day for updates provided by all members of the Post-Dispatch team. — Carter Chapley (10:03 a.m.)

The Cardinals Winter Warm-Up has been cancelled for 2022, so let's look back at the fun of years' past.
First day of Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up

Fans crowd Ballpark Village on the first day the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
First day of Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up

Fans crowd Ballpark Village on the first day the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch
Clubhouse tours at the Cardinals' Winter Warm-UP

Jack Meyers, 7, of Creve Coeur winds up while pretending to be Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks during a tour of the clubhouse on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, the first day of the Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up at Busch Stadium. 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News