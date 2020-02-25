Cardinals will face Nats' postseason hero Sanchez

JUPITER, Fla.—The Cardinals will be presented a stark reminder of last October when they encounter the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals and righthander Anibal Sanchez in Tuesday’s exhibition game.

It was Sanchez, the Nationals’ fourth starter, who no-hit the Cardinals for 7 1/3 innings in the first game of the National League Championship Series as the Nationals blanked the Cardinals 2-0 en route to a four-game sweep.

Lefthander Austin Gomber, who missed most of last season with a shoulder issue at Memphis, will be the Cardinals’ starter, followed by Alex Reyes, who also missed much of last year with assorted injuries.

Lefthander Brett Cecil, who missed all of last season after being afflicted with carpal tunnel syndrome, will make his second relief appearance for the Cardinals after having a hitless inning in his first outing.

A sprinkling of regulars will start for the Cardinals, including second baseman Kolten Wong, shortstop Paul DeJong and center fielder Harrison Bader. Wong will lead off, followed by switch-hitting rookie Dylan Carlson. Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ top pick in the 2018 draft, will be at third base.

CARDINALS’ LINEUP

1. Kolten Wong 2b