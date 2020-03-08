Cardinals will play Marlins again and again and again

JUPITER, Fla. — Having passed the halfway part of their 30-game exhibition schedule, the Cardinals will embark on the Miami Marlins' part of it.

Beginning Sunday when Dakota Hudson faces the Marlins, the Cardinals will play their Roger Dean Stadium partners three times this week and five times in the final 14 Grapefruit League games.

"I haven't noticed it," said manager Mike Shildt. "I know we're playing them today."

With a two-game trip to Fort Myers, Fla., upcoming on Monday and Tuesday, most of the regulars are in the Cardinals' lineup Sunday. Only Matt Carpenter, who took three called third strikes on Saturday, is resting, with Tommy Edman replacing Carpenter at third base and hitting second.

Young Dylan Carlson, batting .417 with a 1.158 OPS, is in right field and hitting ninth.

Cabrera could be in bullpen

Hudson, who is holding opponent batters to a .194 mark, is slated for five innings, to be followed by lefthander Genesis Cabrera for three. Cabrera may be in line for a spot in the bullpen with lefthander Andrew Miller likely to be out at the start of the season with his left hand issues.