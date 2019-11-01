Team up with us for 99¢
San Francisoco Giants vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong makes a leaping throw to first for the out to end the seventh inning during a game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Perhaps as a prelude to his potentially winning his first Rawlings Gold Glove, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong captured his second consecutive Fielding Bible Award on Friday as the major leagues’ top-fielding second baseman, in voting conducted by Baseball Info Solutions.

Wong, a unanimous winner according to a panel of 12 baseball experts, was the major league leader at his position in defensive runs saved at 14 and was second in the National League in double plays taken part in at 103.

Wong would cap the quinella on Sunday night when Major League Baseball announces its Gold Glove winners — each league has award winners — with balloting having been done by major league coaches and managers,

Wong, 29, is one of six Cardinals to have finished at least in the top three in voting at their positions for Gold Gloves. The others are catcher Yadier Molina, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, shortstop Paul DeJong, center fielder Harrison Bader and pitcher Jack Flaherty.

ESPN will handle the Gold Gloves announcement, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The other Fielding Bible Award winners announced Friday were Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Kevin Chapman; Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed and left fielder David Peralta; Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger; Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez; and Arizona/Houston pitcher Zack Greinke.

