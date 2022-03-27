 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals youngsters to get a taste of deGrom, Scherzer

St. Louis Cardinals start day 4 of team workouts in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson throws live batting practice on the fourth day of team workouts on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—Most of the Cardinals’ regulars stayed behind Sunday as the club prepared to take on the double whammy of New York Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong represent the normal lineup, with some of the others on the card fighting for survival, as far as being on the April 7 opening-day roster.

Among those are Nolan Gorman, two for 16, who is playing second base; Brendan Donovan, will be at shortstop, and, to a lesser degree, Juan Yepez, who will play first. Yepez would seem to have the best chance of those three to be on the club.

For a second time this spring, Dakota Hudson, one of four acknowledged Cardinals starters, will be backed up by Jake Woodford, who has a chance to the fifth one. Young lefthander Matthew Liberatore also is slated to pitch.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Lars Nootbaar dh

3. Harrison Bader cf

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Juan Yepez 1b

6. Brendan Donovan 3b

7. Nolan Gorman 2b

8. Ali Sanchez c

9. Alec Burleson lf

RH Dakota Hudson p

