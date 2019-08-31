The Cardinals have added lefthander Genesis Cabrera from Memphis as their 26th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. For Sunday’s similar doubleheader, they will have several other players because rosters can be expanded on Sept. 1.
Joining the club on Sunday will be outfielder Jose Martinez (sprained right shoulder), who will have finished a rehabilitation option at Class AA Springfield. Also, pitchers Junior Fernandez and Mike Mayers and catcher Andrew Knizner will be here. Daniel Ponce de Leon already was on hand, but not activated yet, to start Sunday night’s second game of the doubleheader.
On Tuesday, three more players _ shortstop Edmundo Sosa, first baseman Rangel Ravelo and outfielder Randy Arozarena will be recalled on Tuesday, the day after Memphis’ season ends. The recalls will swell the Cardinals’ rolls to 33 for the final month.
Mayers, who started the season here but was outrighted to Memphis in August, as added to the 40-man roster when infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was waived. Cabrera recently tied Alex Reyes' Pacific Coast League record of nine consecutive strikeouts.
Lefthander Austin Gomber, who has been injured much of the season at Memphis, has just started pitching again but manager Mike Shildt said he and the front office didn’t think Gomber was far enough advanced to come up. Plus the Cardinals already have three lefthanded relievers.
All the call-ups have been here previously this season.
Shildt said that all his regulars likely will get one game off in the four to be played in two days here although the club ostensibly had two days off before Saturday’s twin bill.
Saturday’s pitchers will be Trevor Bauer and Sonny Gray for the Reds and Dakota Hudson and Michael Wacha for the Cardinals.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Tommy Edman rf
9. Dakota Hudson p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Josh VanMeter lf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis ss
6. Tucker Barnhart c
7. Derek Dietrich 2b
8. Phillip Ervin cf
9. Trevor Bauer p