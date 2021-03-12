Cards' Arenado, Goldschmidt will hit back-to-back but order is reversed against Houston

JUPITER, Fla.—Manager Mike Shildt has done more tinkering with his lineup for Friday night’s exhibition with the Houston Astros.

He has decided not to use his pitcher, Adam Wainwright, as a batter. And he has adjusted the Nolan Arenado-Paul Goldschmidt-Paul DeJong trifecta. DeJong will hit second behind Tommy Edman followed by Arenado third and Goldschmidt fourth for the first time this spring.

In whatever order, though, Shildt said that Arenado and Goldschmidt are likely to be back-to-back “as a pretty dynamic duo.”

Matt Carpenter, hitting fifth, will be the designated hitter, replacing Wainwright. Lefthanded relievers Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb and righthanded relievers Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos will follow Wainwright to the mound.

Stolen bases not a priority?

The Cardinals, before Friday, had stolen just three bases in four attempts in nine spring games. In their 58-game regular season of 2020, they stole only 18 in 28 attempts after leading the National League in steals in 2019 with 116. Shildt said with the compressed season in 2020, there wasn’t as much time and work devoted to base stealing.