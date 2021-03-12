 Skip to main content
Cards' Arenado, Goldschmidt will hit back-to-back but order is reversed against Houston
Cards' Arenado, Goldschmidt will hit back-to-back but order is reversed against Houston

Cardinals host Mets in third spring training game

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a RBI single during the first inning of a preseason MLB baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. This is the third Grapefruit League game of the season for the Cardinals. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

JUPITER, Fla.—Manager Mike Shildt has done more tinkering with his lineup for Friday night’s exhibition with the Houston Astros.

He has decided not to use his pitcher, Adam Wainwright, as a batter. And he has adjusted the Nolan Arenado-Paul Goldschmidt-Paul DeJong trifecta. DeJong will hit second behind Tommy Edman followed by Arenado third and Goldschmidt fourth for the first time this spring.

In whatever order, though, Shildt said that Arenado and Goldschmidt are likely to be back-to-back “as a pretty dynamic duo.”

Matt Carpenter, hitting fifth, will be the designated hitter, replacing Wainwright. Lefthanded relievers Andrew Miller and Tyler Webb and righthanded relievers Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos will follow Wainwright to the mound. 

Stolen bases not a priority?

The Cardinals, before Friday, had stolen just three bases in four attempts in nine spring games. In their 58-game regular season of 2020, they stole only 18 in 28 attempts after leading the National League in steals in 2019 with 116. Shildt said with the compressed season in 2020, there wasn’t as much time and work devoted to base stealing.

Asked if there would be a return to stealing bases with more time to work on it this year, Shildt responded, “We’ll see.”

Mikolas to sit seven to 10 days; Szczur has leg injury

Injured righthander Miles Mikolas has been told to refrain from throwing from seven to 10 days to rest his sore shoulder. No structural damage was found in Wednesday’s exams, said Shildt.

Outfielder Matt Szczur, out with a strained left quadriceps muscle, should be ready to play either Sunday or Monday, Shildt said.

“It’s very light quad issue,” said Shildt, “but it’s significant enough to keep him out for a week. He’s recovered well from it. It wasn’t too severe.”

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul DeJong ss

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

5. Matt Carpenter dh

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Tyler O’Neill lf

8. Dylan Carlson rf

9. Harrison Bader cf

RH Adam Wainwright p

Houston lineup

1. Myles Straw cf

2. Jose Altuve 2b

3. Michael Brantley lf

4. Carlos Correa ss

5. Kyle Tucker rf

6. Yuli Gurriel 1b

7. Robel Garcia 3b

8. Garrett Stubbs c

9. Ronnie Dawson dh

LH Kent Emanuel p

