CINCINNATI • _Luis Castillo, the Cincinnati Reds’ All-Star righthander, had throttled the Cardinals twice this season, holding them to two runs in 12 innings. But it was the Cardinals worked over Castillo early in the game Friday night, requiring him to throw 52 pitches to traverse the first two innings.
The 50th of those pitches was a 3-0 fastball to Dexter Fowler with two on and two out in the second. Instead of having Fowler potentially walk to load the bases, the Cardinals had flashed the hit sign to the veteran outfielder. Hit he did, launching his 14th homer, a three-run shot to right center, that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
And hit the Cardinals did the rest of the night, rolling up season-high 18 hits and a season-high 13 runs in a 13-3 dismantlement of the Reds.
Besides Fowler, who drove in four runs, Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong also homered. Wong had four hits while Fowler, Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Edman had three.
Adam Wainwright, whose biggest nemeses in his career had been the Reds (he was 9-12 with 5.31 earned run average), whipped through five scoreless innings, fanning six, before giving up three runs in the sixth. Two of those came on a homer by Aristides Aquino, who has 10 homers in 15 games since being called up from the minors this season.
Wainwright (9-8), who hadn’t won a start here since May, 2014, was pitching with Molina catching for the 257th time. The Cardinals won for the sixth time in their past seven games, taking a full one-game lead over the suddenly disintegrating Chicago Cubs, who led them by four games just more than a week ago.
WONG HITS CARDS' FOURTH HOMER
Kolten Wong ripped the Cardinals' fourth homer of the night in the seventh inning Friday night as the Cardinals reached a season high in runs at 13 against the Cincinnati Reds, leading 13-4, after seven. The homer was the 50th of his career for Wong, who has nine this season.
After pounding three homers off Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo in the first five innings Friday night, the Cardinals had something different for former Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman in the sixth.
They scored four runs on an infield single by Yadier Molina on which Bowman fell trying to field it, and outfield singles by Wong, Dexter Fowler, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt plus an outfield error. Fowler’s RBI was his fourth of the night, Goldschmidt’s his third, each having homered earlier.
But Aristides Aquino blasted his 10th homer in 15 games since being brought up from the minors to highlight a three-run sixth for the Reds. The homer allowed by Adam Wainwright, staunch through five innings, was the Cardinals’ first given up in the past four games and 32 2/3 innings.
Wainwright was teamed with catcher Molina for the 257th time in their careers and first time since July 3.
GOLDSCHMIDT TURNS AGAINST CASTILL0
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who had been two for 16 (.125) against Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo, ripped a two-run homer off a 96 mph fastball in the fifth inning Friday night. Castillo was out of the game one batter later trailing 8-0, having given up three homers in 4 1/3 innings.
Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong had hit the other two.
The Cardinals worked over Castillo to the point that the righthander required 52 pitches to escape the first two innings.
The 50th of those pitches was a 3-0 fastball to Fowler with two on and two out in the second inning. Instead of having Fowler potentially walk to load the bases, the Cardinals had flashed the hit sign to the veteran outfielder. Hit he did, launching his 14th homer, a three-run shot to right center, that gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
DeJong followed with a two-run homer, a 411-foot smash to center, in the third and the Cardinals had a 6-0 bulge.
Fowler and Texas' Hunter Pence are the only two players to have two homers on 3-0 counts this season. Albert Pujols was the last Cardinal to have two homers on a 3-0 count in the 2009 season.
The first two men in the second went out but Kolten Wong scooted a single past third baseman Eugenio Suarez and pitcher Adam Wainwright also singled. Fowler’s previous homer last Sunday also came on a 3-0 pitch off Pittsburgh’s Geoff Hartlieb.
Marcell Ozuna’s two-out double to left in the first scored Tommy Edman, who had singled, with the Cardinals’ first run. Edman was three for four against Castillo at that point.
Wainwright, 9-12 against the Reds in his career, struck out six hitters as he held the Reds scoreless through five.
The fifth closed in stylish fashion as second baseman Kolten Wong, after fielding Jose Iglesias' chopper, backhanded to shortstop DeJong, flashing across the bag for one out. Goldschmidt at first finished the play by tagging Iglesias after fielding DeJong's off-line throw.
WAINWRIGHT TRIES TO TAKE SHOW ON ROAD
Adam Wainwright, only 2-6 on the road this season with an earned run average to match at 6.96, returns to one of his most difficult ball parks Friday when the Cardinals’ veteran righthander takes on the Cincinnati Reds.
Wainwright is 6-6 with a 4.90 ERA at Great American Ball Park and 9-12 overall against them with a 5.31 ERA, and he hasn’t beaten in the Reds here in more than five years.
The Cardinals, who had only two hits off Sonny Gray and successors on Thursday night, will take on fellow All-Star Luis Castillo, who has an 11-4 mark and 2.69 ERA. Tommy Edman, who has two hits, including a double, in three at-bats against Castillo, will in right field and hitting second as the Cardinals try to muster as many lefthanded batters (Edman is a switch hitter) as they can. Lefthanded batters are hitting only .217 against Castillo but righthanded batsmen are well behind that at .163.
Edman’s two for three was a small sample size but, said manager Mike Shildt, “it still matters.”
PONCE DE LEON DAZZLES, BUT STAYS
Memphis righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon threw two-hit, shutout ball for seven innings for the second time in succession Thursday night when Memphis beat Iowa 5-0. In three starts since his most recent option, Ponce de Leon hasn’t allowed a run and given up only four hits in 18 innings while striking out 28 and walking five.
Harrison Bader hit his fourth homer for the Redbirds since being sent back by the Cardinals. Bader is hitting .280 in 13 games with an OPS of .940.
But neither appears as if he will be recalled immediately. “Clearly, we’re excited that they’ve both done well,” said Shildt. “’Ponce' has had two really good back-to-back outings. But the reality of it is that our pitching has been really good up here. That’s what good organizations have. They have guys who are contributing at the big-league level and guys that are available and ready to go at the Triple-A level.
“They’re both major-league players currently in Triple-A and will be back to some point to contribute.”
WACHA TO START AGAIN
Haaving voiced confidence in his pitching, Shildt said hie rotation would roll over for the Milwaukee series next Monday through Wednesday at home. That means Dakota Hudson, Michael Wacha (two runs in five innings Thursday) and Wainwright will face the Brewers.
“We feel like Wacha threw the ball well in LA and he definitely threw the ball well last night,” said Shildt. “Listen, the guy’s kept us in ball games and that’s what we’re asking our starters to do.”
NO SHOT FOR MARTINEZ; O’NEILL NOT READY
Outfielder Jose Martinez, who has a right shoulder sprain, did not need a cortisone shot and is slated to resume baseball after this weekend and might have a minor league rehabilitation stint of a couple of games. Shildt said the Cardinals won’t have a plan for a potential rehab stint for outfielder Tyler O’Neill until the early part of next week. O’Neill has been out since the end of July with a left wrist strain.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Tommy Edman rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Yadier Molina c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Adam Wainwright p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis 2b
6. Phillip Ervin lf
7. Tucker Barnhart c
8. Jose Iglesias ss
9. Luis Castillo p