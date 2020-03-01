Cards' Carpenter expects to play Monday; Gomber to face Astros Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—Matt Carpenter is out of the Cardinals’ lineup for the fourth day in succession. But the Cardinals’ third baseman, who has been sidelined with a tight back, said he expected to be playing Monday when the Cardinals entertain the Minnesota Twins in Jupiter, Fla.

Carpenter was jogging through the clubhouse Sunday morning before most of the rest of the Cardinals’ position players headed here for a game with the Houston Astros. Lefthander Austin Gomber and righthander John Gant will make their second spring appearances. Gomber, who missed much of last season with a biceps injury, gave up a run in two innings in his first outing while Gant allowed an unearned run in two innings.

Young outfielder Dylan Carlson, the standout in the first week of camp, is on the trip but not starting as Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Justin Williams comprise the outfield.

Righthander Miles Mikolas, who has been tending to a flexor tendon strain, will begin playing catch on March 11, Shildt said. Mikolas won’t be ready for the start of the season and likely will be left here at the end of spring training in three weeks to continue his recuperation. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his forearm nearly two weeks ago.